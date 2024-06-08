'As long as I feel good' - Gordon open to more caps

Craig Gordon hopes to continue to play for Scotland "for as long as I feel good enough" after being left out of the final Euro 2024 squad.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper came off the bench to win his 75th cap in Friday's friendly with Finland and become his country's oldest men's player - feat he describes as "a special record".

But, having already been told by head coach Steve Clarke he would not be staying with the squad heading to Germany, it ended on a sour note as the Heart of Midlothian veteran conceded the penalty from which the Finns sealed a 2-2 draw.

"Given how long I’ve been doing this, I’ve experienced so much and I, probably more than others, know all too well, that things don’t always go your way," he said on Instagram.

"Decisions go against you. Last night, of all nights, I wished they didn’t, but if a nervous 21-year-old could have seen that so many years on, through some big challenges, I’d be there at 41 years old, I think I’d be very happy with that.

"I should have been given a smaller shirt on my debut, but I knew that, if I played for the badge on the front, people would remember the name on the back. I hope I’ve done that and will continue to do so for as long as I feel good enough. 75 caps. Thank you."

Gordon was out of action for more than a year with a double leg break before returning to the Hearts side in January.

It was a second major career injury for the veteran after two years out of the game prior to joining Celtic in 2014.

After his latest setback, Gordon set himself "four goals" - being without pain, being able to walk, run and play football with his children, returning to the Hearts team and returning to the Scotland squad.

"Coming into the provisional squad, I knew I hadn’t got the games I needed, so I trained harder, I trained well and felt, and still feel, very good," explained Gordon, who replaced David Weir as Scotland's oldest men's international.

"I am, of course, so disappointed not to be there. Playing again for Scotland last night meant I did what I set out to do.

"And, while it wasn’t in the way I wanted, I could never turn down the opportunity to play at Hampden again.

"Something I have had the honour of doing for over 20 years. The circumstances were tough. It was an extremely emotional night for my family and I.

"But I’m grateful I got that opportunity. To become the oldest player to play for Scotland, it’s a special record."