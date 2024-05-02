How long can we expect the Boston Celtics to be without Kristaps Porzingis?

The Boston Celtics managed to get all the way through the entire 2023-24 NBA season without any major injuries to star Boston bog man Kristaps Porzingis. So, of course, the Celtics center ended up getting hurt in the first round of the 2024 East Playoffs in Game 4 vs. the Miami Heat.

Porzingis is expected to miss at least several more games moving forward due to a right soleus strain of unknown severity. The same injury that has kept star Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo out as well, KP could end up missing considerable time if luck doesn’t break his way.

In response to this news, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis of the “Garden Report” podcast discussed the implications for the team in future rounds. Check it out below!

