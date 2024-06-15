After a long drought, former Hurricanes are ready to make an impact on the major-league level

When it comes to Miami Hurricanes in the major leagues, there’s a bit of a drought at the moment – but a storm could be brewing.

Hurricanes baseball history includes numerous stars such as 2011 National League MVP Ryan Braun; 1998 first overall pick Pat Burrell; and Greg Vaughn, who slugged 50 homers in ’98.

Several former Canes stars have won World Series titles, including Alex Fernandez, Aubrey Huff, Charles Johnson, Jon Jay and Burrell.

However, there are currently just three former Canes in the majors: Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal, Red Sox utility player Romy Gonzalez and Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi.

Grandal, a two-time All-Star, is 35 years old, and his statistics have faded during the past three seasons.

Gonzalez, who is on the injured list, is marking his fourth straight season with at least some games in the majors, mostly as a backup.

But Cecconi, a 24-year-old starter for the reigning National League champions, is one of several young Canes on the rise.

In fact, there are five former Canes in Triple A and seven in Double A. Most of those players are considered rising stars.

For example, reliever Andrew Walters went 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA and two saves in Double A this year for the Guardians. That earned him a promotion to Triple A, and reports out of Cleveland are that he could be one of the Guardians’ top three relievers if he were in the majors now.

Adrian Del Castillo, a 24-year-old catcher who was Arizona’s second-rounder in 2021, could be in the majors soon. He’s one of the rare good-hitting catchers in the pros, and he entered Triple A this week with 11 homers in 57 games and a 1.003 OPS.

In May, the Brewers promoted shortstop Freddy Zamora, 25, to Triple A. He was Milwaukee’s second-round pick in 2020.

Brian Van Belle, 27, is another ex-Canes player to watch as he has been productive in Boston’s chain. Last year, he went 11-7 with a 4.46 ERA between Double A and Triple A. This year, he’s off to a slow start in Triple A, but there’s always a need for pitching.

Evan McKendry, 26, is a starter/reliever for the Brewers;

The former Canes in Double A are first basemen Yohandy Morales (Nationals) and C.J. Kayfus (Guardians); shortstop Dominic Pitelli (Reds); outfielder Jacob Burke (White Sox); Rockies starting pitchers Carson Palmquist and Chris McMahon; and reliever Alejandro Torres (Astros).

Morales, 22, was Washington’s second-rounder last year, and he has immense power.

Kayfus, a 22-year-old who also plays left field, was Cleveland’s third-round pick last year. He had a .971 OPS in High A earlier this year, earning his promotion.

Pitelli, 22, also earned a promotion to Double-A this year. He was Cincinnati’s seventh-round pick in 2023.

Burke, 23, was a White Sox 11th-round pick in 2022.

Palmquist, 23, was Colorado’s second-rounder in 2022, and he has made a strong transition from his earlier days as a closer.

McMahon, a 25-year-old starting pitcher, has yet to pitch this season due to injury.

Torres, 23, was 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in eight games in High-A this season.

In Single A, the prospects to watch are a pair of 22-year-olds: outfielder Zach Levenson (Cardinals) and starting pitcher Alejandro Rosario (Rangers). Both were fifth-round picks last year.

Other Hurricanes in Single A who have played affiliated baseball this year include catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. (Nationals); catcher/infielder Anthony Vilar (Padres); starter/reliever Jake Garland (A’s); and relievers Jake Smith (Angels); and Carlos Lequerica (Tigers).