How long did it take Chris Stapleton to sing the national anthem?

A big question before Super Bowl 57 was how long it would take for Chris Stapleton to perform the national anthem at State Farm Stadium.

The over/under was 125 seconds or around that number.

It will be interesting to see what the actual clocking is listed as because the tweet below comes in at 128 seconds from the first guitar chord.

Or will it be from the first word that Stapleton sang?

Either way, he did a stellar job to get the crowd fired up for the big game.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was moved to tears.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire