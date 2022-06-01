How long could it be before we have closure on Deshaun Watson’s sexual misconduct allegations? | You Pod to Win the Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cleveland BrownsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Columnist Dan Wetzel discuss the 23rd civil lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct. What does it mean for Watson, the Browns and the NFL? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.