How long will the Celtics championship window remain open?

The Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA champions. Their core is locked up for multiple years, with Jayson Tatum and Derrick White expected to sign contract extensions during the summer. As such, Boston is set to continue competing for championships in the coming years. However, the new Collective Barganing Agreement is designed to limit a team from becoming a dynasty.

Therefore, it’s logical to wonder how long this version of the Celtics can stay at the top of the NBA before the need to re-tool arises. Fortunately for Boston, Brad Stevens has proven himself to be astute in the trade market, and could find ways to continue extending his teams time at the top.

In a recent episode of NBA Today, Udonis Haslem, Monica McNutt, Bobby Marks and Ramona Shelburne shared their thoughts on how long the Celtics have to continue adding to their championship haul.

You can watch the full debate by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire