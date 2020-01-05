Long Beach State tops Cal State-Los Angeles 76-60

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Colin Slater scored 18 points and Michael Carter III and Chance Hunter added double-doubles to help Long Beach State cruise past Division II-member Cal State-Los Angeles 76-60 on Saturday night.

Slater sank three 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for the 49ers (5-11), who won for the second time in their last eight games. Carter finished with 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for his first double-double. Hunter pitched in with 13 points and a career-best 11 boards for his first double-double.

Michael-Isaiah Ajiboye paced the Golden Eagles with 15 points, while Khalil Williams finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Long Beach State shot just 38% overall and 28% from distance but made 19 of 24 free throws (79%). Cal State-Los Angeles shot 33% from the floor, including 20% from distance, and made 9 of 12 foul shots.

