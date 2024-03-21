Long Beach State coach on AD taking credit for March Madness run: 'I'm a Seinfeld episode'

Nov 14, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State 49ers head coach Dan Monson looks on during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena.

The Long Beach State Beach men's basketball team closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak to finish fifth in the Big West Conference. The school's athletic director, Bobby Smitheran, informed coach Dan Monson - who started with the program in 2007 - that he was fired but could play out the conference tournament out of courtesy.

The Beach responded by winning three games in a row in three days and winning the Big West Conference tournament crown for the first time since 2012. With it came the conference's lone March Madness bid: the No. 15 seed in the West Region.

Men’s March Madness live updates: No. 11 Duquesne notches first upset of NCAA Tournament

While speaking with reporters ahead of the Beach game against No. 2 seed Arizona, Smitheran initially didn't take credit before backtracking and taking credit for the postseason turnaround.

"My belief and hope is that by doing what I did and the timing of it, they would play inspired, and that's what they did," Smitheran said. "I'm not trying to pat myself on the back, but it worked."

Smitheran came to Long Beach State in August 2023 after a 15-year stint at San Diego State.

March Madness schedule today: Everything to know about Thursday's first-round games

'I'm here to play the game that I love': After beating cancer, Myles Rice hopes to lead Washington State on an NCAA Tournament run

Monson's tallied 275 wins in his 17 years at Long Beach State, 170 more than any other coach in program history. He's also tied for the most conference titles (four) and conference tournament titles (two). This is his second March Madness berth after making it as a No. 12 seed in 2012.

"I don't have to answer anything I don't want to because I'm working for free today," Monson told reporters yesterday in his pre-tournament presser. "Did you see the 'Seinfeld' [episode] when George was trying to get fired and couldn't lose his job, still going to work every day? That's me. I'm a Seinfeld episode going on right now in real life."

Basketball fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Smitheran's stance as the Beach held tough with Arizona.

I fully expect that if firing Dan Monson inspired LBSU to get to this point, that firing Bobby Smitheran should inspire LBSU to win the whole tournament. The President of LBSU should do that immediately. — Sports Fact Lover (@LoveSportsFacts) March 21, 2024

long beach state AD Bobby Smitheran claims he fired Dan Monson to inspire the team. right. we think he should have waited until the end of the journey before making any decision. monson deserved that after 17 years. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 21, 2024

Bobby Smitheran torpedoed his own career instead of simply saying



“It’s amazing to see the success Coach Monson and these student athletes are having”



Why are higher Ed admin always idiots? https://t.co/jnIPmcu3MO — Major Madness (@low_madness) March 21, 2024

Plot twist: LBSU admins should fire Bobby Smitheran and hire Don Monson as his replacement https://t.co/gHc4FMb3eo — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) March 21, 2024

Long Beach State eventually lost 85-65 to the Wildcats in the first round of March Madness.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Long Beach State AD takes credit for March Madness run after firing coach