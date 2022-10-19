Long Beach Poly linebacker Dylan Williams decommits from USC

USC’s recruiting class of 2024 took a hit this week. They have lost the commitment of Long Beach Poly (Calif.) outside linebacker Dylan Williams, who announced his decision on social media.

Williams says he still considers USC a top school.

Williams (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) is a four-star recruit and is ranked No. 11 at his position, according to the 247Sports composite score.

One can see why Williams might want to explore his options more. His stock should be rising – as he’s already totaled a remarkable 20 tackles for a loss this season to go with 4.5 sacks. He has at least 17 other offers on the table, including Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Oregon and Washington.

Losing Williams’ commitment will hurt USC’s overall recruiting score a bit – they’re down to 68.78 points for the 2024 cycle. That ranks them No. 8 in the nation behind Texas. Notre Dame is currently at the top for 2024 with 138.85 points.

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network

List

Each Big Ten team's top recruit in the class of 2023

Related

RB Bella Rasmussen becomes 1st girl in California history to score 2 TDs in 1 game

Story originally appeared on High School Sports