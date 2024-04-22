Long Beach Notes: Colton Herta Takes Blame for Late Miscue in NTT IndyCar Thriller

IndyCar / Joe Skibinski



Few IndyCar Series drivers approached the 2024 season with more anticipation and determination than Colton Herta, who bounced through a tough year in 2023, failing to win and scoring only one podium, this after posting at least one victory in each of the previous four years.

Herta perhaps was a bit over-anxious to break through Sunday, bumping defending champion Josef Newgarden in a late-race incident that upset the Team Penske driver and scrambled the finish of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Newgarden was chasing leader and eventual winner Scott Dixon and seemed to have a good chance to move into first place when his progress was stalled by a bump from Herta in Turn 11 with eight laps remaining. The thump temporarily halted Newgarden’s car, and he was passed by Herta and Alex Palou. Dixon, Herta and Palou gave Honda a sweep of the podium.

Herta and Newgarden discussed the incident briefly after the race, and Herta admitted he was at fault.

“I just misjudged it,” Herta said. “I carried too much speed into the hairpin and got into the back of him. I think he got anti-stall from his rear tires lifting. Ultimately, it’s up to me not to run into people into the corner. I don’t like to race like that, especially someone like Josef.”

Newgarden’s team anticipated a Herta penalty, but IndyCar officials let the incident pass.

“I got lifted up a foot from the ground,” Newgarden said. “I’m not going to say we were going to get Dixon. I think traffic was going to provide me an opportunity. Maybe not. He was really quick. I don’t know how they were going as far as they were. … I think we have to be happy with a fourth, but I’m sure not happy about the Herta deal. I think they have to look at that. That seems pretty black and white to me, but I’d ask the question to everybody else. If it were in the reverse, I’d expect to be penalized.”

Look Out, A.J., Here Comes Scott

Sunday’s victory at Long Beach pushed Scott Dixon within shouting distance of the all-time IndyCar win record held by legendary A.J. Foyt.

The win was the 57th of Dixon’s 22-year career, moving the 43-year-old to within 10 of Foyt’s total of 67. Dixon is second all-time, having passed Mario Andretti (52 wins).

Dixon has won 11 times over the past five seasons. The six-time IndyCar champion has shown no signs of advancing age, but he likely will need to hang around a while if he hopes to challenge Foyt.

Never Take a Teammate Out

Among the worst things that can happen to a team in an automobile race is a bump-up among teammates.

It happened very early Sunday for Arrow McLaren, which saw drivers Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi make contact on the race’s first lap. O’Ward bumped Rossi from behind and was hit with a drive-through penalty for avoidable contact. The accident happened in the slow-speed fountain turn.

‘First, I’m sorry to the Arrow McLaren team,” O’Ward said. “I limited our ability to push for strong results today—at least for two cars. I take full responsibility for a tough race.”

Rossi called it “just one of those accordion moments.”

Rossi finished 10th, and O’Ward was 16th.

Arrow McLaren got a good run from French rookie Theo Pourchaire, who was substituting for the injured David Malukas. He started 22nd and finished 11th in his first IndyCar race and was “super happy” with the day.

“I’m quite tired right now, but it was a dream come true to do an IndyCar race for me with McLaren,” Pourchaire said. “Such a legendary brand and racing team. I’m quite emotional, but it’s amazing. I don’t realize it yet, but I’m super happy.”

Ganassi's Call to Dixon: 'Just Go for It, Man'



Despite the Long Beach street circuit’s tight turns, the 85-lap race was completed with only one caution, which flew for laps 15 to 18 after rookie Christian Rasmussen popped the wall in Turn 4.

With varying tire and fuel strategies and no resetting of the field by caution periods after the Lap 15 incident, the questions over the final miles revolved around whether the charging Josef Newgarden, winner of the season’s first race at St. Petersburg, could catch Scott Dixon and whether Dixon’s fuel could be managed to the end.

Colton Herta damaged Newgarden’s shot at Dixon, who milked the fuel to the finish. Team owner Chip Ganassi had radioed Dixon to “Just go for it, man.”

“We went into the race thinking there would be more cautions, but those didn’t come,” Dixon said. “So I didn’t really follow the fuel number that we needed during the first part of the race, and that almost caught up with us later.”

Nobody, however, caught up with Dixon, who has mastered the art of saving fuel while still racing hard.

