Long Beach Grand Prix co-founder Jim Michaelian still racing at 81

At 81, Jim Michaelian’s need for speed is showing no signs of…well, slowing down.

Michaelian, a notable member of Southern California’s Armenian community, is credited with helping bring open-wheel racing to Long Beach in what is now the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“I have always had a passion for speed, even as a youngster,” Michaelian, who grew up in Boyle Heights, told KTLA. “I got some hot rods and was driving around Southern California [and] got my fair share of tickets.”

The race got its start in the 1970s.

Jim Michaelian

“A gentleman by the name of Chris Pook came up with the idea of running a street race in the city of Long Beach because the city was anxious to change its image because, at the time, it was a Navy city,” Michaelian recalls.

In 1975, the city gave them the green light to run their first Formula 5000 race, which turned out to be the first street course race in the U.S.

The race’s pivotal moment came in 1977 when racing legend Mario Andretti took home the checkered flag.

The man who took kebabs mainstream in Southern California

Michaelian is now the President and CEO of the Long Beach Grand Prix and still enjoys getting behind the wheel for a few laps.

“I’ve had a couple of accidents, one where I literally went upside down in Daytona. But I’ve managed to survive so far. Hopefully I’ll get a few more years of racing in before they say you don’t qualify for a license anymore,” he says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.