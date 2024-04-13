Long ball, no-hitter halts W.F. West in home loss

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Recreation Park

BOBCATS 3, BEARCATS 0

Aberdeen 000 030 0 — 3

W.F. West 000 000 0 — 0

WFW Pitching — Tay. Tobin 6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO; Tan. Tobin 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Fragner 0-2, BB, SB; Froschauer 0-2, BB; Dalrymple 0-2, BB

The Bearcats' starter Taylor Tobin went toe-for-toe with Aberdeen's Lilly Camp for much of Friday's non-league game, but one swing later saw them fall 3-0 in a non-league matchup at Recreation Park.

After giving up back-to-back singles to start the top of the fifth, Tobin got the next two out and attempted to get out of the frame. On the first pitch to Zoe Vesey, the slugger launched a three-run home run to give the Bobcats the lead.

"Sometimes the batter wins and this was one of them," W.F. West head coach Kevin Zylstra said. "Taylor made great pitch after great pitch all game long. She battled like crazy; I was super proud of her."

Tobin finished with 10 strikeouts and gave up four hits. Camp, a Grand Canyon recruit, no-hit the Bearcats and recorded 11 strikeouts. Still, W.F. West (6-3) had chances to break through late.

It drew a pair of two-out walks in the sixth, but the threat ended abruptly. Then in the seventh, the Bearcats loaded the bases with one out. Camp got the last two outs via strikeout to escape with the win.

W.F. West returns to league play on Monday, hitting the road to take on Shelton.