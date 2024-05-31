How long do Arsenal have to trigger Bruno Guimaraes’s £100m release clause?

The clock is ticking for Arsenal as they weigh up a move for Newcastle United’s star midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian’s £100 million release clause is set to expire on June 30th, leaving the Gunners with a limited window to secure his signature.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Newcastle United player Bruno Guimaraes applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Guimaraes, despite expressing his desire to remain at St James’ Park, has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal seeking to strengthen their midfield options for a renewed title challenge.

The Gunners have reportedly held “positive conversations” with the Brazilian’s representatives, but the hefty price tag poses a significant hurdle. Arsenal‘s recent financial report revealed a £52.1 million loss, though the club remains within FFP limits.

Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimaraes reacts to their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 13, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A sale of fringe players, including Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe, and others, will generate funds, but completing such a large-scale clear-out before the deadline to trigger Bruno’s clause seems unlikely.

Manchester City, another suitor for Guimaraes, also faces the challenge of the midfielder’s £100 million price tag. Reports suggest the fee could be paid in instalments, potentially making the deal more feasible for both Arsenal and City. However, Newcastle sources have denied the possibility of accepting a lower offer of £80 million.

The release clause’s expiration adds another layer of complexity. If Arsenal fails to act before June 30, securing Guimaraes‘ services would become considerably more difficult and potentially more expensive.

Bruno thumps Jorginho

Arsenal‘s interest in Guimaraes stems from their desire to strengthen their midfield, particularly in the deeper-lying role. The Brazilian’s versatility, technical ability, and leadership qualities make him an attractive target for Mikel Arteta, who is seeking to build a squad capable of beating 115-charges City to the Premier League title.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Guimaraes‘ future. Arsenal‘s ability to act decisively and meet Newcastle‘s demands before the deadline will be key in securing the coveted midfielder. However, the financial implications of such a move raise questions about its feasibility and potential impact on the club’s broader transfer strategy.