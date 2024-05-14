How long will Arapahoe Basin stay open this season?

DENVER (KDVR) — As ski areas are announcing opening days for summer activities, the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is still holding onto its powder.

As of mid-May, every other ski area in Colorado has announced its closing date, with most of them closing in April and early May. Almost every area has already closed for the season except for Winter Park and A-Basin.

Colorado ski area closing dates for the 2023-24 season

Winter Park is set to close on May 19, but A-Basin hasn’t announced closing dates just yet.

Throughout the ski area’s snowy history, A-Basin is known for being one of the last areas to remain open every year. The mountain had ski days as late as July Fourth and even into August one year, and this year is no exception.

While it’s too soon to tell if A-Basin will be open through the summer, the ski area confirmed that it will be staying open until June. As for the official closing date, the ski area hasn’t decided on one.

“Once we reach the end of May, operations will be assessed on a week-by-week basis based on conditions,” said a post on its Facebook.

Arapahoe Basin’s latest closing day on record lasted through the summer

The reason A-Basin can stay open so late is simpler than you think.

It was able to stay open in July and even August for some years because the mountain still had snow. As of the ski area’s Facebook post on May 13, there might be some grassy patches, but the mountain still has snow.

If you’re looking to see how many weeks you can squeeze out of spring skiing, A-Basin recommends checking its social media and website for real-time updates on the ski conditions and closing date.

