‘Loneliest sport in the world’: The realities of life in elite tennis

Just three years ago, Jack Draper considered giving up his promising tennis career aged 18 to work as a groundskeeper at the school his mother works at.

It is a million miles away from life now, but he was not alone in those day dreams. One of his closest friends is fellow British player George Loffhagen, who actually did work at a pub briefly in 2021 after tennis became too much.

Now, at the age of 21, Draper has already broken into the world’s top 40, while Loffhagen gave up his bartender duties and has climbed more than 600 places in the rankings since January.

But those earlier struggles with the intensity of their sport are not surprising to performance psychologist Katie Mobed. She has worked with dozens of elite sports people, including Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Team GB athletes across the last three Olympics. But she describes tennis as “the loneliest sport in the world”.

Draper nods in recognition when Telegraph Sport presents him with Mobed’s assessment. “At the beginning of your career, you’re in the middle of nowhere trying to play a tennis tournament no one cares about, no one’s watching,” he says of life on the lower rungs. “It’s quite deflating. You’ve got to try to keep the end goal in mind. Although it is a real privilege to play tennis for a living, I think people don’t really see the other side. You have moments where you’re going insane thinking, ‘This is incredibly challenging’.”

The difficulties have not ended now he is playing top tour events though, as he has already had his fair share of setbacks. Like his compatriot and contemporary Emma Raducanu, he has been injury prone in these early stages of his career.

This season has been particularly frustrating. Draper has only competed at nine tournaments so far due to his physical issues, and retired from matches three times as a result. After being forced to pull out of the French Open mid-match in May, he did not step foot on the grass at all, including Wimbledon. He admits the time on the sidelines has been tough.

While injury and the constant travel associated with tennis are often cited by the athletes themselves as the most difficult moments to navigate, Mobed says the intricacies of the game make tennis more “tortuous” than other sports too.

“The number of games per set in tennis and the average number of points per game means that a player is constantly just beyond the sweet spot of their working memory – that’s what you can consciously hold in any one moment,” Mobed explains. “Tennis players are constantly at capacity, always in danger of having to think too much about something – unlike in football when the score is 1-0 for example. You’re constantly on the brink of being overwhelmed and that in itself is real torture of the mind.”

With the sport already inherently stressful, the additional trouble of injury, losses and being away from home only exacerbate things, Draper says. “I think the life of a tennis player, you’re kind of just always uncomfortable. There are a lot of things that make it worth it. But there are a lot of times where you feel extremely uncomfortable. It’s mentally very challenging, physically it’s very challenging. So it’s almost like you have to try to learn to love the challenge, that’s what my coach says. I’m still trying to take that in.

“Sometimes I think to myself, am I the only one who finds this difficult? Am I the only one who’s really struggling with this mentally or am I the only one who’s overthinking? But we’re all human.”

Mobed says that thinking time is enhanced for tennis players off the court, because they are “starved” of connection – being away from home and family – and on the court too.

“They’re actually only playing tennis for about 15 per cent of the time that they’re on the court, which equates to about 10 minutes of the hour. The rest is changing ends, towelling down. In that thinking time, you are alone with your thoughts. And so given that the natural preference of the brain is to be wired for negativity, and to worry about things that we can’t control, that makes it a hugely challenging feature.

“Then there’s the fact that you never know how long a match is going to last. It can be from 40 minutes to four hours. You’re constantly having to deal with uncertainty on how much physical energy to invest moment to moment.”

Draper is coming to understand that the players who deal best with the mental game are the ones who succeed. That, and learning to lean on key friends and mentors on tour, has helped him deal with the lonely moments.

“The likes of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, they’re going to still experience those same emotions as younger players, but maybe because they’ve been in situations so often throughout their career, they’re used to dealing with it better. It’s normal, it’s not something abnormal that you’re feeling.

“The thing about tennis is it’s dog-eat-dog, but since being on the tour I’ve made some good connections with younger players. Jannik Sinner I’ve become good friends with, I’ve had extremely good role models in the UK with Andy and Dan [Evans] and Cam [Norrie]. Seeing them on a regular basis and understanding their ups and downs, their flaws and the things that they do, has been amazing.”

