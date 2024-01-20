Lone Star State WR prospect earns offer, ponders Florida visit

Florida football’s recruiting efforts are currently operating at a feverish pitch with the high school contact period wide open. The Gators are hosting their junior day events during this window with an eye on the 2025 class and a good deal of attention being placed on the wide receiver position.

Among those who have received offers from Billy Napier and Co. is Ashton Ansley out of Tomball (Texas) Memorial. The 6-foot-4-inch, 170-pound pass-catcher received an offer from Florida this past week, adding the Gators into the mix for the up-and-coming prep prospect.

“It was great because that was one of the schools on my list that I really wanted an offer from,” Ansley told Swamp247.

“It was a blessing to get that one. Coach Joe Hamilton was the one who offered me. I already know a little bit about him. I know he recruits all around, but he is from Texas, so he knows a lot of people in the state. He knows about me because they were recruiting DJ [Lagway], and I work out with him.”

Despite his elation over the offer, the Lone Star State product has yet to step foot in Gainesville. However, the high school junior is looking ahead at opportunities to visit the Swamp.

“We have already been checking our schedule to be there for the spring game,” he noted. “Most likely going to come back in the summer for FNL too. I want to get the chance to work with Coach [Billy] Gonzalez and get a great feel for him and how he coaches.”

On that note, Ansley very much looking forward to working with Gonzalez and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Heard a lot of great things about him and the guys he has coached. Look forward to growing a relationship with him and the rest of the coaches on the staff. Just see how the staff is, and get around the building.”

He is pondering visits with the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 20, Texas A&M Aggies on Jan. 27 and TCU Horned Frogs on Jan. 28, but has no top schools in mind currently.

Ansley is unrated and unranked by all of the major scouting publications. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs a 30.8% chance of landing him, followed by the Ole Miss Rebels (26.9%), Arkansas State Red Wolves (23.1%) and Florida (19.2%)

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire