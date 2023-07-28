Lone Star State LB recruit to visit Florida for Grill in the Ville event

The first edition of Florida football’s midsummer Grill in the Ville event is just a day away as the program prepares to host a plethora of prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp in an effort to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff.

The 2024 class by far outnumbers the other two but the 2025 visitors all arrive in Gainesville with blue-chip ratings. Among them is four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn out of McKinney (Texas), who scheduled his late-July stop in Gainesville shortly after his visit in early June.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound defender has a positive view of the Sunshine State’s flagship university after his first visit.

“I like Florida because one, it’s in the south, and when I last visited, the coaches and facility were top-notch,” Pettijohn told Gators Online’s Corey Bender. “I don’t really talk with anyone often, but (running backs) coach (Jabbar) Juluke or (recruiting assistant) Joe Hamilton will hit my family up sometimes.”

The Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are among the many programs that have extended an offer to the high school junior so far, with many others also in play.

Pettijohn is ranked No. 51 overall and No. 9 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 62 and 8, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Southern Methodist Mustangs with a 17.7% chance of signing him, followed by Texas (15.5%), FSU (13.3%) and Florida (11.1%).

More Football!

Blue-chip 2025 wide receiver to feast with Gators at Grill in the Ville

Top 2025 running back target on Grill in the Ville visitors list

Grill in the Ville to include this blue-chip 2025 linebacker

Top-ranked 2025 safety will be at Grill in the Ville on Saturday

Florida football legacy could follow his father's footsteps

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire