The Lone star Showdown is back! Texas will officially face Texas A&M inside Kyle Field in 2024

Get your popcorn ready! For the first time since the 2011 season, Texas and Texas A&M will finally reignite their rivalry on the gridiron, as the Lone Star Showdown is back for the 2024 season and beyond.

On Wednesday night, the SEC Network revealed the 2024 schedules for all 16 conference programs, with the obvious additions of Texas and Oklahoma, who are slated to join that season; the rivalry that has been on hold for more than a decade took center stage, mainly surrounding where the game would be played.

After early reports revealed that the matchup would take place at Kyle Field, Wednesday’s confirmation finally put an end to what has become an exhausting debate, and even though Texas fans and media believe that the game should rightfully switch to DKR Memorial after having to play at Kyle Field during the last 2011 meeting, this is simply the Longhorns’ “Welcome to the SEC” inaugural campaign, so having to endure a tough road is entirely fair.

Either way, everyone wins because college football’s greatest rivalry is back. As we look ahead to how both teams should look in 2024, the first game in 13 seasons could be a dogfight between two elite opponents with significant championship aspirations—game on and Gig ’em.

