Lone senior celebrates as North beats Northview in baseball

May 10—Senior Night paid off in a big way for Terre Haute North on Friday night in high school baseball.

The Patriots have just one senior and that player, Jonathan Millington, pitched a four-hit shutout as the Patriots defeated visiting Northview 4-0 on Don Jennings Field.

North is now 8-4 and plays a Conference Indiana game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Southport.

Zac Buell was 2 for 3 with a triple for the Knights, who are now 11-8. Northview hosts West Vigo on Tuesday in a key Western Indiana Conference game.