Lone Oak, Commerce, Wolfe City players compete in state tennis tournament

May 18—SAN ANTONIO — Five tennis players from Hunt County made their first appearances on Thursday at the University Interscholastic State Tennis Tournament at the Blossom Center.

Madelyn Nichol of Lone Oak lost in the Class 3A state girls singles quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4, to the eventual state champion Gracie Caperton of Clyde. Caperton also beat Madilynn Hamilton of McGregor, 6-1, 1-6, 6-2, in the semifinals and then Kailey Albrecht of Corpus Christi London in the finals, 7-6, 6-1.

Melissa Castaneda and Elizabeth Mojica of Commerce lost in the Class 3A girls doubles quarterfinals. They lost to Sophia Castillo and Brianna Elizondo of Jourdanton, 6-3, 6-2. Castillo and Elizondo lost in the semifinals to Bailey Gilbert and Rachel Kram of Peaster, 6-2, 6-3.

The Wolfe City boys doubles team of Harry Martinez and Cavan Armstrong lost in the Class 2A quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-2, to the Quanah team of Dwight DonJuan and Ahlai DonJuan. The Quanah team reached the state finals with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over the Mason team of Keltan Jordan and Cade Dudney. Jordan and Dudney had beaten the Quanah team in the state semifinals last year.

Nichol earned her first trip to state by winning the Region II-2A title in Tyler. Nichol beat Maria Casas Fernandez of Troup, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the region quarterfinals and then Fiona Rolland of White Oak, 6-2, 6-4, in the region semifinals and Anabella Maggi of Callisburg in the finals, 6-3, 7-5.

Castaneda and Mojica were also region champions, beating the Gunter team of Grace Dainauski and Chloe Johnson, 6-3 6-2; the Winnsboro team of Jet Bass and Tenison Stephens, 6-1, 6-3; and the Ponder team of Bergen Moser and Sawyer Wilkinson, 6-2, 6-3.