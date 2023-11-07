New London's Wilson, ten others earn All-Firelands Conference volleyball honors

The All-Firelands Conference volleyball selections were announced and eleven Ashland County volleyballers were selected.

First team selections for hitters included New London's Pailee Wilson, who broke the school record for kills and blocks this season. South Central's Angela Williams, who helped lead the Trojans to a Division III district semifinal, joined Wilson on the first team.

Crestview's Emily Weaver was a second-team selection and South Central's Chloe Prater was honorable mention.

For the setters, South Central's Mya Inmon was a second team selection, while Crestview's Callea Shifflet, Mapleton's Emilee Dennison and New London's Gracie Thomas made honorable mention.

South Central's Taylor Smith was a second team selection as a defensive specialist.

New London's Jocelyn Speicher (honorable mention) and South Central's Kendyl Beverly (second team) were all-conference selections as liberos.

For Coach of the Year honors, South Central's Sara Hohler was the winner.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Eleven Ashland County volleyballers earn FC honors