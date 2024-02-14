London's Rendon heads Corpus Christi honorees on Class 3A TSWA All-State Football Team

London defensive lineman Andrew Rendon led the Coastal Bend's representation on the 2023 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State football team.

Rendon was named first-team all-state after posting 126 tackles, nine sacks and scoring two defensive touchdowns for the Pirates.

London linebacker Kyle Carter was named to the second team alongside Santa Gertrudis Academy defensive back Daniel Mendietta.

San Diego center Pablo Vega garnered third-team accolades.

Falfurrias running back Rene Martinez and Taft receiver Enrique Rodriguez both received honorable mention.

Canadian quarterback Camren Cavalier and Brock linebacker Cooper Massey were named the players of the year.

More: 2023 Caller-Times All-South Texas Football Team: The Defense

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: London's Rendon heads honorees on Class 3A TSWA All-State Football Team