STORY: Neyroud oudueled 29 other male and female riders over a series of 10 minute, six rider knockout races around a 12 turn, 1542 foot (470-metre) course built in Surrey Quays area of London.

The riders all used custom S1-X eSkootrs with two 6kW motors that can hit speeds as high as 62 miles per hour (100kph).

Neyround was joined on the final podium by Brit Dan Brooks and Indian rider Anish Shetty.