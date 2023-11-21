London's Carpentier scores 33, plus other top performers from Monday's basketball games

Following are the top performers from this week's high school basketball games.

MONDAY

GIRLS

Marly Sanchez, San Diego: Scored a game-best 20 points in a win against King.

Nicolette Gonzalez, Banquete: Scored 15 points in a win against Woodsboro.

Malaigha Sweats, West Oso: Led West Oso with 25 points in a win against Kingsville.

Zoe Hunt, Robstown: Scored 11 points in a win against Orange Grove.

Emmalynn Schroedter, Orange Grove: Led the Bulldogs with 19 points against Robstown.

Hailey Martinez, Miller: Scored a game-best 21 points with three 3-pointers in a win against Rockport-Fulton.

Kaydence Menchaca, Beeville: Scored 12 points in a win against Calallen.

Alexa Filla, Calallen: Led the Wildcats with 12 points against Beeville.

Bella Davis, Gregory-Portland: Led the Wildcats with 14 points, including four 3-pointers in a win against Tuloso-Midway.

Chelsy Rosales, Tuloso-Midway: Led T-M with 11 points and three 3s against Gregory-Portland.

Jaqulynn Tully, Woodsboro: Scored 11 points against Banquete.

BOYS

AC Carpentier, London: Scored a game-best 33 points, including four 3-pointers in a win against Vanguard.

James Garcia, Bishop: Led the Badgers with 15 points in a win against Rockport-Fulton.

Carter Engel, Rockport-Fulton: Engel scored a game-best 28 points against Bishop.

Shawn Williams, Gregory-Portland: Led the Wildcats with 30 points in a win against Calallen.

Sam Cecava, Calallen: Scored 14 points against Gregory-Portland.

Milo Gonzalez, Carroll: Led the Tigers with 23 points, including six 3-pointers in a win against Aransas Pass.

Garrett Bennett, Aransas Pass: Scored 22 points against Carroll.

Josh Adkins, Santa Gertrudis Academy: Led the Lions with 18 point against Victoria West.

Jordan Villalobos, Taft: Scored a game-best 24 points against Sinton.

Rylen Rivas, Sinton: Led the Pirates with 14 points in a win against Taft.

More: Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school basketball schedules, scores Nov. 20-25

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Top performers from this week's Coastal Bend high school basketball games