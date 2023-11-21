Advertisement

London's Carpentier scores 33, plus other top performers from Monday's basketball games

Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
·2 min read

Following are the top performers from this week's high school basketball games.

MONDAY

GIRLS

Marly Sanchez, San Diego: Scored a game-best 20 points in a win against King.

Nicolette Gonzalez, Banquete: Scored 15 points in a win against Woodsboro.

Malaigha Sweats, West Oso: Led West Oso with 25 points in a win against Kingsville.

Zoe Hunt, Robstown: Scored 11 points in a win against Orange Grove.

Emmalynn Schroedter, Orange Grove: Led the Bulldogs with 19 points against Robstown.

Hailey Martinez, Miller: Scored a game-best 21 points with three 3-pointers in a win against Rockport-Fulton.

Kaydence Menchaca, Beeville: Scored 12 points in a win against Calallen.

Alexa Filla, Calallen: Led the Wildcats with 12 points against Beeville.

Bella Davis, Gregory-Portland: Led the Wildcats with 14 points, including four 3-pointers in a win against Tuloso-Midway.

Chelsy Rosales, Tuloso-Midway: Led T-M with 11 points and three 3s against Gregory-Portland.

Jaqulynn Tully, Woodsboro: Scored 11 points against Banquete.

BOYS

AC Carpentier, London: Scored a game-best 33 points, including four 3-pointers in a win against Vanguard.

James Garcia, Bishop: Led the Badgers with 15 points in a win against Rockport-Fulton.

Carter Engel, Rockport-Fulton: Engel scored a game-best 28 points against Bishop.

Shawn Williams, Gregory-Portland: Led the Wildcats with 30 points in a win against Calallen.

Sam Cecava, Calallen: Scored 14 points against Gregory-Portland.

Milo Gonzalez, Carroll: Led the Tigers with 23 points, including six 3-pointers in a win against Aransas Pass.

Garrett Bennett, Aransas Pass: Scored 22 points against Carroll.

Josh Adkins, Santa Gertrudis Academy: Led the Lions with 18 point against Victoria West.

Jordan Villalobos, Taft: Scored a game-best 24 points against Sinton.

Rylen Rivas, Sinton: Led the Pirates with 14 points in a win against Taft.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Top performers from this week's Coastal Bend high school basketball games