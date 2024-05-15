Londonderry boys volleyball team has grown through grass roots, persistence

May 14—Jon Buatti admits he was a pest.

When Buatti coached the Londonderry Middle School boys basketball team, he constantly encouraged his players to give volleyball a try and play for the Londonderry High School team.

Buatti, in his eighth year as the Lancers boys volleyball coach, was persuasive. Most of unbeaten Londonderry's 14-man roster this season played middle school basketball for Buatti.

The Lancers improved to 11-0 on Monday with a 3-2 win at two-time defending NHIAA champion Hollis Brookline (9-3) in a rematch of last year's state final.

"I was really persistent," Buatti said after Monday's win.

Londonderry senior captains Matt Doyle, a libero, and Tyler Brown, a setter/hitter, had seen the sport on TV. Since local community recreation departments don't normally offer boys volleyball, they didn't play until middle school after a push from Buatti. Both participated in a school-sponsored four-week co-ed program that Buatti ran to introduce kids to the sport.

When they reached high school, Doyle thought about playing club soccer and Brown pondered joining the outdoor track and field team in the spring. Both decided to stick with Buatti and volleyball.

"He just kept putting in my head, 'Try out, try out,' and I tried out freshman year," Brown said. "Been loving it ever since."

Brown gave up basketball after his sophomore season so he could play club volleyball for a Boston-based program. Doyle played soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter for the Lancers.

The NHIAA began sponsoring boys volleyball in 2004. Buatti played in those early years at Salem High School, where he graduated as a state champion in 2012. The Blue Devils won each of the first 10 state titles the NHIAA awarded in the sport.

Buatti credited players like Doyle, Brown and three-year starter Ethan Munro for the Lancers' recent rise to prominence in the 16-team league. Londonderry reached its second-ever state final last year and made it to the semifinals in 2022. The Lancers last made the final in 2011.

"They took to it and they're playing really well," Buatti said of his basketball-turned-volleyball players.

Buatti is not the only recruiter in the Londonderry program.

Doyle, Brown and their fellow teammates use social media and word of mouth to get guys to try out. The Lancers' recent string of success has also led to an influx of players.

Seniors Connor Koza, a middle hitter, and Crosby Nolan, a hitter, were both recruited to the team by players, Doyle and Brown said.

Nolan's older brother, Corey, played for the program. Koza played soccer with Doyle at Londonderry.

"I'd say it's a little bit of a mix," Doyle said. "Because of the run we went on last year, some more people (got) interested but also it's kind of up to us to recruit people. It's helpful if people are taller so you go get your tall friends (and say), 'Look, we made it to the state championship last year. Please come try and help us make another run.'"

Brown said he and his older teammates encourage the freshmen and sophomores to ask their friends to come out to the team to keep the pipeline going.

When Buatti started coaching at Londonderry High, he said a lot of his early teams were full of seniors coming out to try the sport for their final sports season.

Recently, he has noticed a trend in more underclassmen coming out. All of the sophomores on this year's team, Buatti said, joined the team last season as freshmen.

"There was no building and no foundation," Buatti said of his early teams consisting mostly of seniors. "Now, with being so competitive the past couple years, more freshmen and sophomores are getting interested."

The best way to grow boys volleyball in New Hampshire, Buatti said, is to continue getting the word out and starting middle school programs so players are experienced when they get to high school. Winning also helps existing programs generate interest, he noted.

When Buatti played, he said, Salem (11 state titles, 12 finals appearances), Timberlane (three state titles, seven finals appearances) and Pinkerton Academy (three finals appearances) were always the top programs. In recent years, though, Buatti said, relatively newer teams like Windham (2021 state champion) and Hollis Brookline have grown into traditional title contenders.

The most persuasive selling point Doyle has found when recruiting, he said, is that the sport provides a chance to be with your friends.

"If you can go tell your friends that it's a fun sport, that you love playing it, most likely they're going to give it a shot," Doyle said, "because, at the end of the day, you're having fun with your friends. That's what most people like to do."

ahall@unionleader.com