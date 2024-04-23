Londonderry baseball team awakens against Bedford

Apr. 22—BEDFORD — Runs didn't come easy for the Londonderry High School baseball team in its first five Division I games this season. That changed in game No. 6.

After scoring a combined 10 runs in its first five outings — including two in a game against Exeter that was suspended after seven innings — the Londonderry offense erupted in an 11-3 victory over Bedford on Monday morning/afternoon.

The Lancers (4-1) trailed 3-2 through four innings, but scored two runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and two in the seventh.

"They've been putting too much pressure on themselves," Londonderry coach Brent Demas said. "We had quite a conversation after that Trinity game (a 4-3 victory Friday). Told them they had to stop because they weren't having fun. Our goal was to turn the page. Just keep moving forward. Just gotta play ball.

"So that's definitely an area we've been trying to highlight, but you don't want to put too much pressure on kids. The message is simple: You don't have to do anything extra. Just do what you do. That's good enough."

No Londonderry player had a better day at the plate Monday than designated hitter Jonathan Wilson, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in four runs from the No. 9 spot in the batting order. It was the first time Wilson has been in the starting lineup this season, but probably not the last.

"That's safe to bet," Demas said. "We preach if you get an opportunity, you have to take advantage of it. We're still trying to find that perfect mix for our lineup."

The Lancers also received two hits and four RBIs from Brett McKinnon. Owen Carey reached base four times and scored three runs.

Brady Gillis earned the win for holding the Bulldogs (1-4) to three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked four.

The outcome could have been different if Bedford starting pitcher Patrick Foulis didn't experience arm pain and exit after three innings with Londonderry leading 2-1. Foulis surrendered two hits, both of which came when the Lancers scored twice in the third.

"We wanted to be careful with him (Foulis)," Bedford coach Billy Chapman said. "For him to come out says a lot, because he's not one who wants to come out. When he said he couldn't do it, I knew he couldn't do it."

Bedford's five pitchers walked five and hit two batters.

"Typical high school formula for a loss," Chapman said. "If you walk too many guys and you don't put the ball in play it makes it real easy for the other team to score more runs. We battle through four or five innings, but there's one or two innings where we falter and it ends up hurting us."

Carter Crowley, Danny Black and Peter Suozzo each had two hits for Bedford, which had seven hits in the game.

Foulis, Black and Suozzo collected the team's three RBIs.

Eight of the nine players in Londonderry's starting lineup reached base at least twice.

"I did think we'd put a few more runs on the board so far, but it's early," Demas said. "Today is a good example of what we can do. It's nice to see at this point that we have a very good record and we haven't played our best baseball yet."

