New London to vote Tuesday on police staffing ordinance

Aug. 8—NEW LONDON — Voters will decide Tuesday whether to overturn a controversial City Council decision to repeal a police staffing ordinance.

A "yes" vote will uphold a 6-1 council decision in March to repeal a 2014 ordinance that mandates 80 officers at the department. A "no" vote would overturn the repeal.

City Council candidate John Russell spearheaded the petition drive that led to the referendum after the council declined to revisit the issue. Russell and others view the repeal as a removal of a safeguard against attempts to defund the police department. Yard signs sprouting up around the city urge a "no" vote: "Do not let city council defund our police department."

Those in the "yes" camp point out that that even after the repeal of the ordinance, the all-Democratic council voted to approve a budget with a slight increase to the police budget. Councilors have adamantly denied the repeal was an anti-police measure but rather a way to remove an arbitrary number of officers based on an outdated police study.

The ordinance was approved in 2014, a time when morale was low at the department because of officers leaving in the face of possible layoffs.

Greg Kotecki, a New London resident and longtime labor union representative, agreed with the council's decision to repeal the ordinance and said the issue of staffing is better suited for collective bargaining. He said the fire department is a good example of a negotiated staffing level of 16 firefighters per shift.

Kotecki argues the ordinance is not enforceable as evidenced by the fact the police department has not reached 80 officers since the ordinance was enacted.

Kotecki said said the city and union are better served by taking a look at comparable-sized cities and making a determination based on facts and not politics.

"This way it's more than an educated guess. It would land in a place that is much better than the political nature of the way this came about," Kotecki said.

He said those pushing for a "no" vote and criticizing the council decision are using scare tactics.

"This is just a political tool being used by the right to scare people by telling them it is a way to cut the police department. This is the far right pushing their agenda by trying to label Democrats as anti-police. It's just not accurate," he said.

Police union membership has a different take and supports a "no" vote. Union President Joseph Buzzelli said the council decision amounted to "pandering to certain groups" and was "incredibly short sighted."

"The department is without a doubt short staffed. In my 15 years as an officer in this city I have seen a peak of approximately 100 officers. We are currently under 70 which is a drastic drop-off," Buzzelli said.

He said the 70 figure includes support staff, supervisors and detectives, while the number on patrol is fewer than 40. He said the call volume of the department has not changed much since a police study was completed in 2007.

The two main reasons to vote "no," he said, are that removal of the ordinance gives the city the opportunity to cut police funding and shows a lack of support for police. He points to the council's 5-2 vote to get rid of an armored vehicle acquired by the city as evidence of a lack of support for police.

In a conversation with The Day last week, New London Police Chief Brian Wright did not endorse a "yes" or "no" vote but said the department is in need of more personnel. He said that with impending retirements and a national hiring crisis, hiring of new recruits is getting more difficult.

The department is currently at 70 sworn officers, including six new officers who have graduated from the state police academy, but the number is fluid. Two recruits are expected to enter the police academy in the fall.

"I will tell you we need additional officers in order to best serve our community. I'm not so fixated on a particular number. I'm fixated on maintaining a staffing level that allows us to deliver the highest quality of service to our community and its stakeholders," Wright said.

Votes may be cast from 6 a.m to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at polling places in the city's three voting districts. Masks are required.

Polling places are as follows: District 1, STEM Magnet High School, 490 Jefferson Ave.; District 2, Harbor School, 432 Montauk Ave.; and District 3, Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School, 37 Beech Drive.

City Clerk Jonathan Ayala said 22 of the 46 absentee ballots requested have been returned either in person or in a drop box outside City Hall. Responding to a complaint about one woman who arrived at City Hall to find the drop box locked, Ayala said the box was temporarily locked to prevent people from depositing mail in it. He said he received clarification from the Secretary of the State's Office that the box was to remain open at all times.

g.smith@theday.com