London violence ‘direct result’ of Braverman’s words, says Khan

Far-Right protesters clash with police as they attempt to reach the Cenotaph on Saturday - Velar Grant /Avalon

A row broke out on Saturday over who was responsible for ugly scenes on the streets of London as Sadiq Khan, the capital’s mayor, accused Suella Braverman of stirring up the far-Right.

Mr Khan said violent clashes involving counter-protesters were a “direct result” of the Home Secretary’s words after she had accused the Metropolian Police of bias towards “pro-Palestinian mobs”.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister, also claimed the far-Right had been “emboldened” by Mrs Braverman “fanning the flames of division” and demanded her resignation.

But James Sunderland, a Tory MP and close aide to the Home Secretary, suggested she had been right to call for Saturday’s pro-Palestinian march to be cancelled, arguing that the fallout was “exactly what any rational person could have predicted”.

London was blighted by unrest on Armistice Day, with more than 100 people detained as far-Right groups clashed with police. It came as between 150,000 to 300,000 demonstrators descended on London for a huge march protesting against Israel’s strikes on Gaza.

Skirmishes began on Saturday morning as far-Right groups attempted to reach the Cenotaph, with dozens breaking through police lines near Scotland Yard ahead of the pro-Palestinian march.

The vast majority of the arrests involved counter-protesters connected to football hooliganism, according to Scotland Yard sources.

Another Conservative MP and supporter of Mrs Braverman, said the idea she had “somehow contributed” to the disruption was “ludicrous”, arguing that she had been “proved right”.

“It’s pretty clear that the Home Secretary had significant concerns about this weekend and the risk of being public disorder”, the MP said. “The early indications are that she’s been proved right. This was grimly predictable, and it’s playing itself out on our sacred weekend.”

Ms Braverman’s fate has been hanging in the balance since she sparked a political firestorm by accusing the Met of “playing favourites” with protesters.

In an article for The Times, she claimed the force employed a “double standard” by taking a softer approach towards “pro-Palestinian mobs” than Right-wing and nationalist demonstrators.

The final version of the piece, in which she described pro-Palestinian marches as an “assertion of primacy by certain groups – particularly Islamists – of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland”, was not signed off by No 10.

Mr Khan blamed the “scenes of disorder” near the Cenotaph on the Home Secretary, claiming they were “a direct result” of her words, which had made the police’s job “much harder”.

“The Met have my full support to take action against anyone found spreading hate and breaking the law,” he added.

Mr Yousaf shared footage of far-Right protesters clashing with police in Whitehall, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The far-Right has been emboldened by the Home Secretary. She has spent her week fanning the flames of division. They are now attacking the police on Armistice Day. The Home Secretary’s position is untenable. She must resign.”

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, also appeared to criticise her opposite number as she condemned the “disgraceful scenes” on Saturday morning.

“Everyone must reflect on the impact of their words snf actions. It is the responsibility of all of us to bring people together over this weekend, not divide and inflame,” she wrote on Twitter.

Matt Western, a Labour shadow minister, said the “shocking” scenes were reminiscent of the riot at the Capitol that followed Donald Trump’s defeat in the most recent US election.

He claimed the disorder was “incited” by the Home Secretary and Rishi Sunak was “complicit through his own weakness and inaction”, adding: “Surely this demands an inquiry?”

Asked for his take on the counter-protests, Damian Green, a former deputy prime minister, took a veiled swipe at Mrs Braverman. “Everyone, especially senior politicians, should use words carefully at times of heightened tension,” he said.

Mark Jenkinson, a Tory MP, appeared to suggest the Met was taking a harder line on far-Right protesters than others. He tweeted: “Fascists march through our capital city, this morning and this afternoon. Appears to have been a very different @‌metpoliceuk response, and nothing on this afternoon’s genocidal chants from @‌hopenothate”.