London travel company collapses, leaving some NFL fans with no tickets, no refunds

Thomas Cook, the London-based travel company that had hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, collapsed this week, and many fans who purchased tickets to the NFL’s four upcoming games in London are left without answers — and without tickets.

The league released a statement saying there’s not much it can do for those who purchased tickets through the now-defunct Thomas Cook.

“We continue to focus on the impact on NFL fans who purchased tickets for this year’s London Games through Thomas Cook,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, NFL UK has not received any details on ticket purchasers from Thomas Cook, nor has NFL UK received payments for any tickets sold by Thomas Cook. NFL UK is unable to offer refunds on any tickets, travel or accommodations purchased through Thomas Cook.”

The NFL did say that people who bought tickets through Thomas Cook can “request the opportunity to re-purchase tickets from NFL UK,” but that’s not much solace: Those fans have already paid high prices for the expensive tickets to the NFL’s London games, and now they’re just told they can “request the opportunity” to pay high prices again to get the same tickets they already paid for.

It’s an ugly situation for travelers around the world, and NFL fans are among those getting screwed.