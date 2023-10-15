London teenager Daniel Akinkunmi commits to Oklahoma
NFL Academy offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi is committed to Oklahoma for the 2024 college football season.
Anthony Richardson's rookie season might be over after just four games.
The 2023 season would be an awesome season to have a 12-team playoff.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Colorado State decided that one Hail Mary game-winner wasn’t good enough for Week 7 of the college football season.
Taylor Swift took the stage an hour later to introduce the musical guest.
Days before his most recent citation, the Miami wideout said the league has fined him "more than 100k."
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
Andres Fox was given a 15-yard penalty and immediately tossed for his actions.