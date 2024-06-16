London Simmons breaks down Alabama commitment

London Simmons made the call for Alabama on Sunday after an official visit to Tuscaloosa.

The high three-star DT from Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy in Mississippi picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide, which sparked his recruitment to take off this off-season.

His connection to Freddie Roach loomed largest when choosing Alabama over Florida and others.

"It just felt like home," Simmons told Rivals.

"From me talking with Coach Roach and talking to him about football and about life, it was very easy to talk to him," he said.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound interior defensive lineman officially visited N.C. State last weekend and was also considering Arkansas and Florida State, where he worked out at earlier this month.

The official visit to Tuscaloosa moved the needle in a big way for Simmons, who loves the standard of Alabama football.

"Just the whole visit in general (stood out)," he explained. "From talking to the players and them letting me know about their experiences at Alabama ... I feel like to be the best, you have to play for the best, and that's why I chose Alabama."

Earlier this off-season, the Tide jump-started Simmons' recruitment. Midway through June, they've locked in a commitment.