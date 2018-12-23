London Raiders? Report says team could play 'home' games overseas in 2019

We’re about seven months from NFL training camps opening for 2019 and preseason games coming shortly after, but the Oakland Raiders currently have no idea where they’re playing next season.

Their new home in Las Vegas won’t be done until 2020, and now that the city of Oakland is suing the team in federal court because of that move, they won’t be signing a final one-year lease to stay at Oakland Alameda Stadium.

Where are you going? Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis has to find a home for his team for the 2019 season. (AP)

So where will they play? There’s a new, surprising entrant among the possibilities.

The London Raiders?

Fox’s Jay Glazer reported on the network’s pregame show the Raiders could spend next season overseas.

“London is now an option for the Raiders, being discussed for them to play next year,” Glazer said. “They’re still trying to figure it out. Other owners have brought it up to the Raiders, the Raiders are discussing it.”

Glazer intimated the team could split the schedule into quarters to cut down on travel, playing four straight home games, then four straight road games, then repeat that pattern.

This sounds like a test balloon for the league’s undying desire to have a team in London.

Other options on the table

On Friday, there was a report the team is in talks to play at AT&T Park, home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants. Other options that have been mentioned include San Diego, or sharing Levi’s Stadium with the San Francisco 49ers.

Raiders owner Mark Davis needs to get something done soon: Commissioner Roger Goodell wants a decision by January or February.

Oakland Raiders ➡️➡️ London Raiders??@JayGlazer explains how the Raiders could be playing their home games across the pond next year. pic.twitter.com/COd3eYh5F9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 23, 2018





