Watch PMQs LIVE: Tory MPs threaten revolt against Rishi Sunak after judges slam Rwanda plan as unlawful

Tory MPs are threatening a revolt against Rishi Sunak on Wednesday after Britain’s top judges shredded the Government’s flagship Rwanda plan as unlawful.

Former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke warned that how the PM responds to the ruling is a “confidence” issue.

There are reports that 25 Conservative MPs were meeting to discuss a united response to the devastating judgement.

The PM is due to face MPs at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) shortly.

New Home Secretary James Cleverly is due to make a Commons statement on the Supreme Court’s verdict and the Prime Minister is due to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the senior judges had exposed the Government’s Rwanda policy as not only “cruel and callous” but also unlawful.

Mr Sunak had some good news on Wednesday morning with inflation falling to 4.6 per cent, meeting his pledge to halve inflation this year.

But just hours later his Government was rocked by the bombshell court judgement.

Supreme Court believes asylum-seekers would be 'at real risk of ill-treatment' in Rwanda

'Not the outcome we wanted' - PM reacts to ruling

Rwanda plan 'just one part of a vehicle of measures to stop the boats' - Home Secretary

'Ignore the laws and send them straight back' - Tory deputy chairman

Government being urged to 'immediately' start overriding the European Convention on Human Rights

'I want to see the PM come out fighting' - Tory MP

11:45 , Jordan King

Tory MP Ben Bradley MP tweeted: “The Rwanda Court judgement this morning is absolutely tone deaf. The public have consistently demanded and voted for tough measures against illegal migration again and again. Other countries are pursuing these schemes. I want to see the PM come out fighting this afternoon!”

Tory MP Ben Bradley MP tweeted: "The Rwanda Court judgement this morning is absolutely tone deaf. The public have consistently demanded and voted for tough measures against illegal migration again and again. Other countries are pursuing these schemes. I want to see the PM come out fighting this afternoon!"

Government being urged to 'immediately' start overriding the European Convention on Human Rights

11:40 , Jordan King

The New Conservatives group of Tory MPs is urging the Government to introduce legislation "immediately" to override the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Speaking after a meeting of the group with other Conservatives who share the same view, co-chair Danny Kruger said the Supreme Court judgment felt "absolutely existential" for the party.

Options being suggested by the New Conservatives are a "notwithstanding clause" to disapply the ECHR or initiating complete withdrawal from the ECHR.

He said the scope of the ruling meant that the UK's involvement in other treaties and conventions also needs to be considered.

"The Government should immediately announce an intention to do what is necessary to insist on our sovereignty. That means legislation to over-ride the effect of the European court, of the ECHR itself and of other conventions including the Refugee Convention if necessary."

He added: "If this Government will not step up to do whatever it takes to do what the Prime Minister has promised he will, there is no reason for the public to trust us again."

'Absolutely existential' for Conservatives

11:39 , Jordan King

Tory right-winger Danny Kruger said today's Supreme Court ruling "feels absolutely existential for our party".

'Ignore the laws and send them straight back' - Tory deputy chairman

11:38 , Jordan King

Lee Anderson, who was appointed by Rishi Sunak as Tory deputy chairman, has said: "Put the planes in the air. Ignore the laws and send them straight back."

He described the Supreme Court judgment as a "dark day for the British people".

"I think the British people have been very patient, I've been very patient, and now they're demanding action. And this has sort of forced our hand a little bit now," he said.

"My take is we should just put the planes in the air now and send them to Rwanda and show strength.

"It's time for the Government to show real leadership and send them back, same day."

PM's 'flagship policy has completely failed' - Shadow Home Secretary

11:33 , Jordan King

Yvette Cooper said: “The Prime Minister’s flagship policy has completely failed. This damning judgment on his Rwanda policy, where he has already spent more than £140 million of taxpayers’ money, exposes Rishi Sunak’s failure to get any grip or have any serious plan to tackle dangerous boat crossings, which are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.”

Rwandan government 'takes issue with the ruling that Rwanda is not a safe third country'

11:25 , Jordan King

A Rwandan government spokesman said: "This is ultimately a decision for the UK's judicial system.

"However, we do take issue with the ruling that Rwanda is not a safe third country for asylum seekers and refugees, in terms of refoulement.

"Rwanda and the UK have been working together to ensure the integration of relocated asylum seekers into Rwandan society.

"Rwanda is committed to its international obligations and we have been recognised by the UNHCR and other international institutions for our exemplary treatment of refugees.

"Throughout this legal process we've been busy continuing to deliver progress for Rwandans and working together with international partners to solve some of the biggest challenges that Africa and the wider world face.

"We take our humanitarian responsibilities seriously and will continue to live up to them."

'Confidence issue in the Prime Minister' - Levelling Up Secretary

11:24 , Jordan King

Speaking after the ruling, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clark said: "It is a confidence issue in the Prime Minister. But I don't want us to go there."

Anger from Tory right-wingers

11:23 , Jordan King

Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clark, a staunch ally of Liz Truss, said the ruling poses a "really serious challenge to who governs Britain".

"The gauntlet is now being thrown down," he said on Sky News, calling it an "existential challenge" and demanding Britain leave the ECHR even though the Supreme Court said the Government was bound by other refugee agreements.

Former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said on GB News: “Unless we deal with the application of European human rights in the UK, we will not get flights to Rwanda. If we don't get flights to Rwanda, we will not deal with the small boats problem.

“This is a real test for His Majesty's Government and what they need to do, what's in its power to do, is to introduce primary legislation that will override all these obstacles.

“That's the basic constitutional principle of our country, that parliamentary sovereignty means that the highest court in the land is not the Supreme Court, it's the High Court of Parliament.”

'Sacking Suella Braverman was a mistake. She understands what the country thinks about migration, and the concerns the country has. She spoke in a way that others are squeamish about... but she was committed to delivering.'





Rwanda plan was 'nothing more than state-sanctioned people trafficking' - Labour MP

11:20 , Jordan King

Streatham Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said: “The Government’s Rwanda deportation plan was nothing more than state-sanctioned people trafficking. I’m glad that the Supreme Court has today ruled that it is not just immoral and unworkable but illegal.”

Instead of dreaming up more and more bizarre & cruel ways to punish people for the crime of seeking sanctuary, the government should redirect resources towards speeding up claims, expanding safe routes, and helping people to rebuild their lives.





Tory MP calls Supreme Court judges 'enemies of the people'

11:15 , Jordan King

Brendan Clarke, MP for Bassetlaw, seemed to imply the Supreme Court judges are "enemies of the people" when he posted a photo of those words with the caption: "We've been here before".

Charities and activists breathe 'huge sigh of relief' at ruling

11:12 , Jordan King

Charity Asylum Aid said it is “delighted” with the decision.

Director Alison Pickup said the Government showed a “complete lack of humanity” with its Rwanda plan.

He said: "There is no evidence that this policy will work as a ‘deterrent’ to people who have no choice but to flee their homes.“Worse, it causes significant anxiety and harm to those already in the UK, living in permanent fear of removal to a country they don’t know.

“We call on the Government to re-evaluate its unworkable policy and to abandon the idea of forcibly removing people seeking asylum to third countries."

BREAKING 🚨We are delighted that the Supreme Court has found that Rwanda is not a safe country for people seeking asylum and that no-one should be sent there! 🥳 1/3

A coalition of 129 civil society organisations today signed a joint statement, which welcomes the Supreme Court ruling.

“We know that the fight is far from over,” said Aria Danaparamita, advocacy director at the Joint Council for Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI).“It shouldn’t take a Supreme Court ruling for the government to accept that it is grossly inhumane to banish people who come seeking sanctuary here to another country.”

She added: “Our clients, many of whom were already traumatised from making their way to our shores, have lived in constant fear of being sent away to potential abuse, torture, even death.”

Rwanda plan 'just one part of a vehicle of measures to stop the boats' - Home Secretary

11:10 , Jordan King

The new Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Channel crossings are down compared to last year. We've increased immigration enforcement activity, asylum decisions have tripled since the start of the year and we’ve ramped up returns.

“Our partnership with Rwanda, while bold and ambitious, is just one part of a vehicle of measures to stop the boats and tackle illegal migration.

“But clearly there is an appetite for this concept. Across Europe, illegal migration is increasing, and governments are following our lead – Italy, Germany and Austria are all exploring models similar to our partnership with Rwanda.

“We will carefully review today’s judgment to understand implications and next steps.

“And we will continue to look at every possible avenue to disrupt the vile criminal gangs’ business model of putting innocent lives at risk for their own financial, selfish gain.”

In pictures: Outside the Supreme Court this morning

11:09 , Jordan King

Here are of the scenes outside the Supreme Court as it delivered its ruling on the Government's Rwanda plan.

Toufique Hossain director of public law and immigration at Duncan Lewis Solicitors (centre) leaving the court with his legal team (PA)

Protesters with 'stop the Tories' posters outside the Supreme Court (AP)

A demonstrator holds a sign urging the Government to 'sort out the backlog of asylum cases' (REUTERS)

London Mayor blasts Rwanda policy as 'cruel, callous and unlawful

11:03 , Jordan King

Sadiq Khan reacted to today's ruling when he said: “The Goverment’s Rwanda policy isn’t just cruel, callous & morally reprehensible - the Supreme Court has confirmed it’s unlawful too.

"The fact the Govt came up with the idea of sending people fleeing violence and persecution to a country thousands of miles away is shameful.

"It goes against everything we stand for as a nation. "The Government must now stop playing on people’s fears, treat asylum seekers with dignity, reduce the backlog of asylum claims & work constructively with allies to stop the dangerous people-trafficking gangs."

It goes against everything we stand for as a nation.





New Home Secretary will address MPs on ruling during PMQs

11:01 , Jordan King

New Home Secretary James Cleverly will address MPs on the Supreme Court judgment.

He will deliver a Commons statement after Prime Minister's Questions at around 12.30pm.

PM will hold press conference later today

10:59 , Jordan King

Rishi Sunak will hold a Downing Street press conference at 4.45pm to address the Rwanda ruling.

'Not the outcome we wanted' - PM reacts to ruling

10:53 , Jordan King

The Prime Minister has reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling with a statement saying it judgement is "not the outcome we wanted".

He said: “We have seen today’s judgment and will now consider next steps.

"This was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats.

“Crucially, the Supreme Court – like the Court of Appeal and the High Court before it – has confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful. This confirms the Government’s clear view from the outset.

"Illegal migration destroys lives and costs British taxpayers millions of pounds a year. We need to end it and we will do whatever it takes to do so.

“Because when people know that if they come here illegally, they won’t get to stay then they will stop coming altogether, and we will stop the boats.”

Supreme Court says Rwandan system 'can and will be built up'

10:51 , Jordan King

In explaining that the court's acceptable that the "Rwandan government entered into the agreement in good faith", Lord Reed said "the capacity of the Rwandan system to produce accurate and fair decisions can and will be built up".

But he added: "Nevertheless, asking ourselves whether there were substantial grounds for believing that a real risk of refoulement existed at the relevant time, we have concluded that there were.

"The changes needed to eliminate the risk of refoulement may be delivered in the future, but they have not been shown to be in place now."

Rwanda's history 'cannot be effectively ignored or sidelined'

10:47 , Jordan King

In their ruling, which the other justices agreed with, Lords Reed and Lloyd-Jones said Rwanda's history "cannot be effectively ignored or sidelined" as the Home Office suggested.

The justices said there was "no dispute" that the Rwandan government entered into its deal with the UK in good faith, with strong incentives to follow the terms of the arrangement.

They continued: "Nevertheless, intentions and aspirations do not necessarily correspond to reality: the question is whether they are achievable in practice.

"The central issue in the present case is therefore not the good faith of the government of Rwanda at the political level, but its practical ability to fulfil its assurances, at least in the short term, in the light of the present deficiencies of the Rwandan asylum system.

"In agreement with the Court of Appeal, we consider that the past and the present cannot be effectively ignored or sidelined as the Secretary of State suggests."

Some of the reasons for the Supreme Court's ruling

10:42 , Jordan King

Lord Reed, the President of the Supreme Court, laid out the reasons for the court's decision.

They included concerns about Rwanda having "a poor track record" in human rights.

He cited the UK's 2021 criticism of Rwanda for extrajudicial killings, deaths in custody enforced disappearances and torture.

Lord Reed said there were also worries about Rwanda's compliance with international obligations, the freedom of the media and questions about whether the courts are able to act independently from the government.

Supreme Court believes asylum-seekers would be 'at real risk of ill-treatment' in Rwanda

10:27 , Jordan King

Five justices on the country's top court said Wednesday that asylum-seekers would be "at real risk of ill-treatment" because they could be sent back to their home countries once they were in Rwanda.

The Supreme Court first explained the legal test for deciding whether this policy was lawful.

It is whether there are substantial grounds to believing that asylum-seekers sent to Rwanda will be at real risk of refoulement - the forcible return of refugees to a country where their lives or freedom would be at risk.

The court believes there is substantial grounds to believing this could happen if asylum-seekers are sent to Rwanda.

Supreme Court rules Rwanda policy unlawful

10:17 , Jordan King

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Government's appeal.

What does this ruling mean for the PM?

09:49 , Jordan King

Mr Sunak will want this victory at the Supreme Court to show he has made good on his word - as a promise to "stop the boats" was one of the five key pledges of his premiership.

He will also want to prove Ms Braverman wrong, who said the PM did not take steps which "would better secure us against the possibility of defeat".

Losing this case would also bolster some Tories who want the UK to quit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

This would put the country in the same camp as Russia (which was expelled after it invaded Ukraine) - something centrist conservatives would be against.

Asylum seekers in the UK felt 'immense relief' after the last Rwanda ruling

09:35 , Jordan King

In June, the Court of Appeal deemed the Government's Rwanda scheme unlawful.

The Standard spoke to several asylum seekers who spoke about what a relief the decision was.

Kenny Mayorga, 25, who had been waiting eight months for a decision on his asylum claim, said: “This decision definitely acknowledges that the UK has an international and legal obligation to assess asylum claims on its own soil in accordance with established legal procedures.”

"This ruling also sends a powerful message to other countries that the rights and wellbeing of asylum seekers must be safeguarded within the borders of the country they seek protection from.

“Seeking asylum is not easy because we don’t ask for this, so it requires compassion, empathy, and respect for human dignity.”

Catch up on where we are in the Rwanda policy process

09:18 , Jordan King

Mr Suank is seeking to overturn a ruling in June that found the plan to send migrants who arrived in Britain without permission to the East African nation was unlawful as Rwanda was not a safe third country.

The Rwanda scheme is the central plank of Mr Sunak's immigration policy as he prepares to face an election next year, amid concern among some voters about the numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats on Britain's shores.

This year more than 27,000 people have arrived on the southern English coast without permission, after a record 45,755 were detected in 2022.

Originally launched by one of his predecessors, Boris Johnson, Mr Sunak argues the plan would deter migrants from making the often perilous journey across the Channel from Europe and thus smash the business model of people traffickers.

Victory in the court would allow Mr Sunak the chance to say he is making progress with his plan to "stop the boats" - one of the five key pledges of his premiership.

The ruling has taken on even greater political significance in coming days after he sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a popular figure on his party's right-wing whose remit included dealing with immigration.



She had said it was her "obsession" to see Rwandan deportation flights, and is likely to lead calls from Conservatives lawmakers for Britain to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if the court says the scheme is unlawful.

Asked if the government had an alternative plan, a spokesperson for Sunak said on Tuesday: "We have options for various scenarios as you would expect", but that leaving the ECHR was not discussed by cabinet.

Good morning

09:06 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Evening Standard's live coverage of a big day in British politics.

We have the Supreme Court's ruling on the Government's Rwanda plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda up first, with the judgement set to be handed down between 10am and 10.30am.

After that, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face his first PMQs since a dramatic Cabinet reshuffle which saw him fire his then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman.