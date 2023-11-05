London protesters 'glorify Hamas terror attack on Israel'

Protesters wave a placard depicting a Hamas bulldozer crashing through a security fence

Protesters were accused of glorifying the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel with placards depicting a Hamas bulldozer crashing through a security fence.

Demonstrators at a rally in central London also laid out pretend bloodied corpses signifying babies killed in airstrikes - but refused to accept that Israeli babies had been killed by Hamas terrorists in the massacre that sparked the month-long conflict.

On a day that marked yet more protests in London and in major cities around the UK, campaigners warned that the capital was becoming a “no-go zone” for Jews. They complained that police - despite promises to get tough - had watched on as crowds chanted antisemitic “genocidal” slogans and distributed “terrorist-supporting” pamphlets.

Scotland Yard said more than 1,300 officers were on duty for the rally at which “the vast majority” of people “demonstrated peacefully”.

Karen Findlay, Commander for the Metropolitan Police, said “It is disappointing that various splinter groups were again responsible for behaviour which has no place in London and we are determined to deal with this robustly”.

Four police officers were injured at the protest and 29 people were arrested for alleged crimes including inciting racial hatred, assaulting police and disrupting public order. Two people were arrested for alleged breaches of the Terrorism Act “in relation to the wording of a banner”, police said.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators had marched on Trafalgar Square to demand a ceasefire and an end to the bombardment of Gaza by Israel in retaliation for the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

They later occupied Charing Cross station, with pictures emerging of poppy sellers completely surrounded by protesters.

In a show of support, Johnny Mercer, the Veterans Minister, said he would try to join the fundraisers this weekend. “The saddest thing my generation of veterans ever say to me is that they struggle to recognise the country they wore the uniform for. This is not it. We mustn’t allow it to become like this,” he said.

Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers are surrounded by demonstrators at Charing Cross station

At the central London rally, attended by about 10,000 people - far fewer than previous weekends - a woman was also seen holding a placard which showed an image of the Star of David being thrown into a dustbin, with the slogan: “Let’s keep the world clean.”

Pro-Hamas pamphlets entitled: “Palestine: Resistance, Revolution and the Struggle for Freedom” were handed out by groups on the hard left at a stall set up in the square.

Footage showed one man arriving at the demonstration carrying a “Hamas are terrorists” sign, with him being attacked by pro-Palestine protesters, who snatched his sign and stamped on it.

Another woman was pictured holding a placard quoting Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, saying Israel is “more fragile than a spider’s web”.

Police were forced to disperse the crowd in Trafalgar Square shortly before 7pm as protestors launched fireworks at officers.

In a separate incident, a placard that depicted a bulldozer flying a Palestinian flag as it ploughed through a chain link fence was deployed at the Trafalgar square rally. The image appeared to be inspired by a photograph taken on October 7 of a bulldozer creating a huge hole in the fence between Gaza and Israel that allowed Hamas fighters to pour through. The placard also contained the words “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free”, a highly incendiary slogan used by Hamas, among others, and widely interpreted as a call for the destruction of Israel.

The Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a number of placards while the British Transport Police began their own inquiries after footage circulated on social media of protesters on a London Tube carriage, chanting: “There is only one solution — intifada, revolution” and “smash the Zionist settler state”.

In an interview with Sky News, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, called the behaviour “odious”.

“What we’ve seen in the last few weeks is tens of thousands of people taking to the streets of Britain chanting jihad, calling for the erasure of Israel and behaving in many instances in a flagrantly anti-Semitic manner. To me, those are incredibly offensive and it’s utterly odious behaviour,” Mrs Braverman said.

A placard depicting a swastika is waved during protests Charing Cross station

A spokesman for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said on Saturday night: “London has been brought to a standstill for a fourth week by a lawless mob blocking key junctions, closing down train station, calling for an intifada, celebrating Hamas terrorism, and surrounding police when they tried to intervene.”

The spokesman added: “We were promised tougher policing this weekend but the police were much less visible this week, as the crowd shouted genocidal chants and terrorist-supporting literature was distributed. When police did make an arrest, the crowd surrounded their van demanding that their comrade be released.”

The group raised serious concerns about bigger protests planned for Armistice Day next Saturday, adding: “We cannot tolerate yet another weekend of London becoming a no-go zone for Jews.”

‘Utterly disgusting’

Lord Austin, an independent peer who quit the Labour Party over antisemitism under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, said: “It is utterly disgusting to see people on the streets of London glorifying the worst terror attacks - the brutal massacre of innocent civilians - just a few weeks ago. The public must help the police identify these people so they can be arrested and prosecuted.”

A member of the group Palestine Pulse, which claimed to have laid out the effigies of the dead babies, said they had done so to honour “around 3,800 babies killed, murdered by Israel”.

Effigies of dead babies laid out at a rally in Trafalgar Square

But when asked if he had the same sympathy for Israeli babies murdered by Hamas, the group member, who declined to give his name, said: “We don’t know what happened on October 7. We were all shocked. We don’t know the full facts until a full investigation is launched.

“Some say Hamas did some of it. But others say it was done by Israel. There’s no conclusion yet.”

Another protester - who gave his name as Mohamad and said he was from Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, also questioned Hamas’s responsibility for the murder of babies on October 7.

“That was a mere lie portrayed unfortunately by many mass medias,” he said, adding: “I haven’t seen a single confirmed source. I would love to know so we can see if Hamas is as violent as they are saying.”

Lord Austin said the questioning of the events of October 7 was the “modern equivalent of Holocaust denial”.

In Newcastle, women paraded in pretend bloodied clothes, also carrying dead babies while in Manchester Piccadilly station was also occupied by protesters.

The London rally had begun with a march from the BBC headquarters to Trafalgar Square. Organisers at the start led the small crowd in chants including “Intifada, revolution!” and “From the sea to the river Palestine will live forever.”

One woman, wearing a black hoodie standing in the middle of the sit-in protest, led a chant calling police “pigs” and “Haram”, an Arabic term meaning forbidden and often used in relation to pork products.

Three or four small children, the eldest no more than ten, used a child’s pink microphone and loudspeakers to chant “we charge you with genocide” aimed at Israel.

Pro-Palestine protester claims Israeli government may be responsible for October 7 attack

A man representing a pro-Palestine organisation at today’s march told the Telegraph the Israeli government may have been responsible for the massacre of its citizens on October 7, Michael Murphy reports.

A member of the group Palestine Pulse, in his mid 30s and who wished to remain anonymous, said “some say” the attack was “done by Israel”, adding that “[we] don’t know the full facts until an investigation is launched”.

Hamas have been widely condemned as the perpetrators of the atrocity that saw 1,400 Israelis killed.

The group laid blood-smattered bundles of white cloth, representing dead Palestinian babies, at the corner of the water fountain in Trafalgar Square.

The representative said the installation was placed there to honour the “around 3,800 babies killed, murdered by Israel, [which is] undisputed, [and] nothing to do with Hamas, or politics.”

But when asked if he had the same sympathy for Israeli babies murdered by Hamas, the group member said: “We don’t know what happened on 7 Oct. We were all shocked. [We] don’t know the full facts until a full investigation is launched.”

He added: “Some say Hamas did some of it. But others say it was done by Israel. There’s no conclusion yet. But there’s 10,000 innocent civilians [who have been] deliberately killed [in Gaza]”.

Police 'engaging' with Charing Cross demonstrators

The British Transport Police (BTP) said it was “actively engaging” with protesters at a pro-Palestinian sit-in at Charing Cross station.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, the BTP said the sit-in protest has stopped some passengers from accessing trains and platforms at the London station, with officers in attendance to ensure the safety of those using the station.

In an update, the BTP wrote: “The actions of protesters are preventing the station from being used or operated for its intended purposes.

“This is in breach of Section 7 Public Order Act 2023. Officers are actively engaging with protesters to enforce this legislation.”

The post also said that the station was currently working as exit-only for safety reasons.

Fake babies laid out at Trafalgar Square

Fake babies were laid out at Trafalgar Square

Gruesome fake, bloodied babies, wrapped in cloth, were laid out besides the fountain at Trafalgar Square, Robert Mendick reports.

At a separate protest in Newcastle, one demonstrator was photographed clutching a similar bloodied baby. Laying out dead babies is particularly provocative.

On the Twitter account of Harry’s Place, a political blog that rails against anti-Semitism, they described the practice as a “fetish for pretend dead babies” and questioned why protesters made no mention of the dead babies and children killed in the October 7 attacks on Israel that sparked the conflict.

Organisers involved in the Trafalgar Square installation denied the display was anti-Semitic and told the Telegraph it was aimed at paying tribute to children killed in Gaza.

Eleven arrests made as protesters leave Trafalgar Square

The Metropolitan Police have made 11 arrests so far as protesters start to leave Trafalgar Square.

Three people were held at Piccadilly Circus earlier on Saturday, one of whom was under the Terrorism Act.

In an update posted after 5pm, the force said it had arrested a further eight people.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “So far today we have made a total of 11 arrests.

“The demonstration is beginning to leave Trafalgar Square and officers remain with a smaller group of protestors who have gathered in Pall Mall.

“We will update you later on with details of those arrests.”

Watch: Arrests at Piccadilly Circus

04:49 PM GMT

Charing Cross occupied by sit-in protesters

Demonstrators take over Charing Cross station

Charing Cross has been occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters leaving passengers blocked from boarding trains and entering the station.

Demonstrators descended on the London station for the latest in a series of sit-in protests after activists held similar ones in Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus.

Train stations in Manchester and Nottingham have also been occupied on Saturday as rallies were held beyond the capital.

British Transport Police said the protest at Charing Cross had stopped passengers boarding trains and accessing platforms with entry to the station temporarily closed on safety grounds.

Three people were earlier arrested at Piccadilly Circus. One was held after they were seen allegedly displaying a placard that could incite hated, while two others were arrested for public order offences.

Police investigate Intifada chants on Tube carriage

British Transport Police have launched an investigation after pro-Palestinian Tube passengers shouted “Intifada” while making their way to Trafalgar Square.

Video circulating on social media shows travellers sang “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” on a London Underground service near South Kensington station.

In the footage, a man leading the chat shouts: “From the river to the sea” before others join in and chant “Palestine will be free”. He then follows with “there is only one solution” before crowds respond “Intifada, revolution”.

Intifada has often been interpreted as referring to violent uprisings by Palestinians against the state of Israel.

Addressing the carriage, the man says: “Understand how it empowering it is just to occupy a train station. Understand how it empowering it is just to use your body to stand for the people of Palestine.”

After the footage was flagged to the Metropolitan Police, it said the British Transport Police was investigating.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Abuse, intimidation or violence – especially that which is religiously motivated, will never be tolerated and our officers will take robust action against those who seek to cause harm or spread hate.

We have enhanced our patrols across the network and are calling for anybody who witnesses, or experiences hate crime or any other threatening or concerning behaviour to report it to us so we can take immediate action.

British Transport Police urged anyone who wanted to make a report of the incident should contact them.

Protests held across UK

Protests have taken place at train stations in Manchester and Nottingham as demonstrators stage another sit-in at Charing Cross.

Thousands of people have joined rallies outside of the capital with a pro-Palestinian event also held in Newcastle.

Sit-in protests were earlier held at Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus while some have now descended on Charing Cross.

Placards celebrate Israel atrocity

Placard

Protesters held up a placard seemingly celebrating the brutal October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the conflict a month ago.

The placard showed a bulldozer symbolising the one deployed by Hamas to smash through the fence allowing the terrorists into Israel where they went on to massacre women and children.

Protester - 'I'd probably break down if I explained reasons for coming'

Seeking a brief respite from bustling crowds in central London, some protesters have sought refuge in a pub.

Telegraph reporter Michael Murphy spoke to several demonstrators sat drinking pints on tables littered with “Free Palestine” picket signs.

One woman, nursing a pint of Neck Oil IPA, told the Telegraph she would have difficulty discussing her reasons for attending the protest.

“I’m a bit emotional about it, I’d probably break down and cry if I did.”

Pictures: Pro-Palestinian protesters march on Trafalgar Square

Demonstrators take part in a sit-down protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza - REUTERS/Toby Melville/REUTERS/Toby Melville

Demonstrators carry smoke flares as they to Trafalgar Square - Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News/Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News

Protesters hold Palestinian flags and placards during the rally - ANTHONY ANEX/EPA/ANTHONY ANEX/EPA

Police officers speak to crowds at Piccadilly Circus - REUTERS/Toby Melville/REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police make terror arrest at Piccadilly Circus

Police have made their first arrests at a pro-Palestinian rally in central London on Saturday with one held under the Terrorism Act over a placard that could incite hatred.

Scotland Yard said it had made three arrests at Piccadilly Circus, where a sit-in protest was staged following previous demonstrations in Oxford Circus and outside Broadcasting House.

One was held after they were seen allegedly displaying a placard that could incite hated, while two others were arrested for public order offences.

Protesters assemble in Trafalgar Square

Several thousand pro-Palestine protestors have assembled around the waterfall in Trafalgar Square, with pockets chanting different slogans amidst a haze of flare smoke, Michael Murphy reports.

Stalls have been erected on the outskirts of the crowd by groups including the Socialist Workers Party, the Marxist organisation Counterfire, a group protesting the mistreatment of women in Iran.

One Asian man stood completely still, with arms slightly extended, facing the crowd from the foot of the National Gallery, while protesting the suppression of the Falun Gong in China.

Missing Cenotaph flags to 'return shortly'

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it has spoken to officials from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) about flags missing from the Cenotaph.

Observers on social media had speculated the flags were removed ahead of the pro-Palestinian rally in London on Saturday.

But police said after speaking to the DCMS the flags were removed and cleaned as part of preparations for Armistice Weekend and will “return shortly”.

Second sit-in held at Piccadilly Square

The march to Trafalgar Square is accompanied by the sound of snare drums, with percussionists belting out military band-style songs, and gentler tunes from double wooden agogos, Michael Murphy reports.

Demonstrators have staged their second sit in protest at Piccadilly Square.

Sitting cross-legged in the middle of the road, they chanted: “If we can’t get it, shut it down. The whole damn system, shut it down. The Israeli government, shut it down.”

Pictures: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters stage rally in London

Here are just some photographs capturing the rally in London, which will soon focus on Trafalgar Square.

Flares and flags are waved during rally - REUTERS/Toby Melville/REUTERS/Toby Melville

Placards call for a ceasefire and Free Palestine - Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock/Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

Anger has been directed towards the BBC and Keir Starmer

One protester flashes the peace sign as crowds gather in the capital

Crowds will congregate at Trafalgar Square

Sit-in protesters target London stations on Armistice Day

Leaflets detailing a series of sit-in protests being distributed at London rally

Pro-Palestinian protesters are urging people to join them at a series of sit-in demonstrations at major London rail stations on Armistice Day.

Leaflets declaring “We Escalate” state protests are planned for Charing Cross, Victoria and Waterloo from 3pm next Saturday.

According to the leaflet, the protest will only finish until a ceasefire is called in Gaza.

Oxford Circus protester brands police as 'pigs'

Telegraph reporter Michael Murphy can provide some more detail on the sit-in protest at Oxford Circus, which has now been dispersed by police

One woman, wearing a black hoodie standing in the middle of the sit in protest, led a chant calling police “pigs”. “I do not have to talk to the police, because they are Haram!,” she belted from the megaphone, in a chant that was reciprocated by some within the crowd. “If I see the police bothering someone, I will intervene, because that’s what revolutionaries do.” She added: “All of you holding pictures of hostages on London, why are you putting them up here? They’re not in London. This is propaganda.” Demonstrators stood up in unison after repeated attempts by police to move them on from blocking one of central London’s busiest intersections. They have resumed their march to Trafalgar Square, where thousands of protestors from around the country are expected to join them shortly after 2pm.

Pictured: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gather in London

These pictures shared by the Metropolitan Police show thousands gathering in London for the latest pro-Palestinian rally as crowds held demonstration in Oxford Circus and outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House.

Officers marshal protesters in Portland Place, central London

Crowds disperse after sit-in protest at Oxford Circus

Earlier demonstrators had staged a sit-in protest in of London's busiest areas

Protesters stage sit-in at Oxford Circus

The Metropolitan Police said it is responding to protesters staging a sit-in at Oxford Circus.

A photograph shared by the police force shows crowds armed with Palestinian flags and placards in the middle of the road in central London with some engaging with police officers.

The force tweeted: “Officers are responding to a group of protestors who have sat down and blocked Oxford Circus.

“This behaviour clearly impacts on London’s ability to function normally and we are working quickly to reopen the road.”

'You cannot continue to capitalise on the suffering of real human lives'

Addressing the crowd with a megaphone, the woman, aged in her early 20s, said:

Your feeble attempts of showing solidarity...are being enacted in their most explicit form today in Palestine. You cannot continue to capitalise on the suffering of real human lives as if they are topics of the past. Or that they are detached and divorced from our everyday lives here in Britain and in the West. You cannot put out [work] on decolonisation that include revolution and radical thinkers while stripping them from their revolutionary spirit. Decolonisation is not a metaphor. We will not allow for Western academia to lie to us... and illegitimately redefine the struggles of the Palestinian peoples.

Hundreds protest outside BBC headquarters

Protesters shouted anti-Israeli chants outside Broadcasting House

Around three hundred pro-Palestinian protesters have assembled outside the BBC’s headquarters at Broadcasting House, where they have waved placards and flags while shouting anti-Israel chants, Michael Murphy reports.

Some demonstrators wore face masks and head scarves, while others held picket signs with messages, written in crimson red paint, accusing both the Israeli and British governments of having “blood” on their hands.

Organisers led chants from the steps of All Souls Church, Langham Place, which included “Intifada, revolution!” and “From the sea to the river Palestine will live forever!”.

Students delivered impassioned speeches which accused Britain’s leading universities, including Oxford, King’s College, UCL and SOAS of being “all complicit in this genocide”.

One student, a member of a London university’s Palestinian society, said British academics “cannot continue” to teach a radical curriculum of “decolonisation” and revolution while remaining “politically spineless”.

Met Police to use 'sharper focus' on social media during protest

The Metropolitan Police has said there will be a “sharper focus” on using social media and face recognition to detect criminal behaviour at protests this weekend, Robert Mendick reports.

Police spotters will be out in force, filming the crowds for any activity that might be in breach of public order and terror laws.

Pro-Palestine protesters will be prevented from gathering outside the Israeli embassy over the weekend after the Met imposed a condition under Section 14 of the Public Order Act that prohibits demos near the country’s embassy in Kensington, west London.

Good afternoon

Protesters gather outside the BBC's headquarters in London

The Telegraph will be providing live updates as tens of thousands of protesters gather in London for the latest pro-Palestinian rally.

Scheduled to start at around 2.30pm in Trafalgar Square, it is the latest in a series of large-scale demonstrations since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists have already assembled outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House where they have waved placards and shouted anti-Israel chants.

For the latest developments follow the blog and Telegraph website.