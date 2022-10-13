Packers add OLB Rashan Gary (toe) to injury report
Aaron Rodgers returned to practice as a full participant, while Rashan Gary was added to the injury report on Thursday.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury that he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. He told reporters that he expects things to be fine. “Thumb’s all right,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It was nice to get a day off today. Do a little rehab. But, you know, I’ll [more]
The Commanders added a pair of players to their active roster from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Bears. The team announced that they have elevated linebacker Khaleke Hudson and cornerback Danny Johnson. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game is over. Hudson played 25 special teams snaps [more]
The Big 12 will be down to one undefeated team after Saturday's game between its highest-ranked and highest-scoring teams. This is the second week in a row the Horned Frogs play another undefeated team — they won 38-31 last week at Kansas on Max Duggan's 24-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston with 1:36 left. Oklahoma State beat TCU 63-17 last November in the aftermath of coach Gary Patterson's departure and a game Duggan missed with a foot injury.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s right shoulder injury limited him in Thursday’s practice, but he insists he will play in Monday Night Football. “Shoulder’s feeling better, getting better every day,” Wilson said before practice, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I haven’t had this particular thing before, but I’ll be OK. I’ll be ready.” Wilson has a [more]
Is Duke overhyped? Plus: 3 mid-majors to watch and our preseason All-America ballot.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective.
An attempted carjacking ends with shots fired in the uptown neighborhood Wednesday night.
Two Bristol police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut, authorities said Thursday, amid an exceptionally violent week for officers across the U.S.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond will join Tucker Franklin and Maggie Johnson on Mizzou, That's Who, a new show/podcast produced by KCSN.We'll talk all things Tigers at least once a week--and maybe more if events warrant it.
What advanced stats like DVOA, EPA and ANY/A say about the Saints and Andy Dalton going into Week 6:
It sounds like Kaley's accident also almost meant the end of The Big Bang Theory, which is pretty intense.View Entire Post ›
Martinez put up a season's worth of numbers Friday while Moffitt has been one of the top players all season long.
New York Giants great Eli Manning has partnered with Quaker Oats and Feeding America as part of the Quaker Hunger Clock Campaign.
The Ravens released their first injury report for their Week 6 matchup against the Giants
The New York Giants have placed rookie DL D.J. Davidson on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL.
The Saints registered a big 39-32 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday and Taysom Hill was a big reason why. Now the offensive weapon for New Orleans has been named the NFC offensive player of the week. Hill accounted for four touchdowns on Sunday — three rushing and one passing. He registered 112 yards rushing [more]
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out. Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1. It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Opinion: Troy Aikman is getting needlessly killed for his dated expression to criticize the NFL’s officiating struggles.