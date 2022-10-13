Packers add OLB Rashan Gary (toe) to injury report

Associated Press

The Big 12 will be down to one undefeated team after Saturday's game between its highest-ranked and highest-scoring teams. This is the second week in a row the Horned Frogs play another undefeated team — they won 38-31 last week at Kansas on Max Duggan's 24-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston with 1:36 left. Oklahoma State beat TCU 63-17 last November in the aftermath of coach Gary Patterson's departure and a game Duggan missed with a foot injury.