London motorists should give way to 'faster' cyclists: Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine during a visit to The Cambridge Union last February - Nordin Catic/Getty Images Europe

Big cities should ban “any overtaking of bicycles” by cars, according to Jeremy Vine.

The TV personality and avid cyclist also says he wants drivers to pull over and allow cyclists to pass if they see them in their rear-view mirror.

The 58-year-old, who regularly tweets on X about the problems cyclists face in the capital, suggested that speed limits in cities and towns have slowed to the extent that it would be better for drivers to make way for those on bikes, who are now often “faster” than drivers.

In addition to banning “any overtaking of bicycles in big cities”, Vine told the Sunday Times: “I’m starting to think I want cars to pull over if they see me behind them because they know I’m faster.”

Cyclists ride during early morning traffic past the Bank of England headquarters in London in early August - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Average traffic speed in central London from 2008 to 2018 has changed from 8.7 mph to 7.1 mph, according to data from the London Assembly.

The equivalent figures in inner London are 12.5 mph to 11.6 mph, while in outer London the average speed has gone from 20.3 mph to 19.3 mph.

Vine cycles two miles each weekday from the ITN building on London’s Grays Inn Road, where he presents a morning talk show for Channel 5, to Fitzrovia for his lunchtime show on Radio 2.

A vocal champion of the issues cyclists face on London’s roads, Vine earlier this year posted a video boasting about how safe a new cycle lane near his home was.

In a statement on the issue, Vine said: “I can only speak from my own experience.

“The road feels a thousand times safer than it was with four lanes of cars. There are some issues with drivers who aren’t clear about where they need to give way, but I think that will settle down.

“If there’s been an increase in accidents it’ll be because so many more people are cycling now.”

Vine has previously praised the cycling vigilante Michael Van Erp, known for his YouTube channel CyclingMikey, for his work reporting driving offences on London’s roads.

Vine told the Sunday Times he has been banned from using his family’s seven-seater Kia Carens by his wife, Rachel Schofield, because he is so safety-conscious.