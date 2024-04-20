London Marathon runner makes it back to UK in time

A runner taking part in the London Marathon said she was "so relieved" to make it back to the UK after being stranded in the Middle East by the Dubai floods.

The country's heaviest rainfall since 1949 has caused major problems for transport.

Alice Bugeja, from Bognor Regis, West Sussex, was scheduled to travel on two cancelled flights from Dubai before managing to board a flight from Abu Dhabi to London on Friday.

She told the BBC: "I really didn't think we'd be here so [I'm] really grateful and even more excited to run down that finish line on Sunday."

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, she said she had lost all her luggage at Dubai airport, including her running gear.

Ms Bugeja, along with her father John, is planning to take part in the marathon to raise money for the MS Society.

She described the situation as "a rollercoaster of emotions".

She wrote: "Spent 14 hours at the airport, with the flight time constantly moving back every hour, we think only 5 flights left (on Wednesday) and there was no staff in sight all day to ask what was going on.

"Flight got cancelled.

"Were told by Emirates there was no more availability on flight to the UK this week so changed our flight to Barcelona, wanted to just get closer to the UK then figure it out."

In a video update after touching down in the UK on Thursday afternoon, Ms Bugeja said: "I have to pinch myself that I am actually here and this is all real!"

