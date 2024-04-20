London Marathon: 'People love my costume - animals are confused'

Laura Baker and Georgie Box have been making preparations for the big day [BBC]

Trainers? Check. Water? Check. Sun cream? Check. Inflatable shark costume?

It's the London Marathon this weekend, and it wouldn't be the nation's favourite long-distance running event without a healthy dose of fancy dress.

And some of the participants, who've been wrangling with their outfits for months, will have some extra packing to do before Sunday.

But it's not always a chilled exercise, as one man training with a fridge on his back found out when police mistook him for a thief.

And while Georgie Box, who's planning to complete the race dressed a shark, has never been stopped by the law, she admits to the odd unwanted pursuit.

"The dogs do not like the costume," she tells BBC Newsbeat.

"They chase me and bark at me.

"All the people love it. But yeah, animals are a bit confused. So that's been a little bit of a challenge."

The 28-year-old, from Stratford-upon-Avon, will be raising money for homelessness charity Shelter and says she wanted to do something "that was challenging but also fun and would bring a smile to people's faces".

While it won't be a cakewalk, Laura's confident her marathon won't end in tiers [BBC]

Training for the 26.2 mile (42km) street race is a challenge in any circumstances, but training in fancy dress adds an extra layer.

Georgie's already had to return one costume which she says she couldn't breathe in and, like a real shark, she says she "can't see very well" in her new one.

And she probably won't be able to return this one after the marathon, as she admits it can get more than a little stuffy inside.

"I've done a couple of park runs in it and it's been very hot," Georgie says.

"I've had to make a fair few adjustments, some ice packs, some hydration inside the costume."

Completing the gruelling course takes guts - but so does stepping out for training dressed as a wedding cake.

That's been what Georgie's friend, Laura Baker, has had to contend with.

"I haven't had the guts to train in my costume in London," says the 27-year-old from Peterborough.

"Thankfully, I come from a village so I had a little jog around the park there and nobody saw me."

With 48,000 runners taking part and millions of TV spectators, Laura, who's raising money for the Wedding Wishing Well Foundation, admits she won't be able to hide on Sunday.

"I think people will be thinking 'what the hell is that?'," she says.

"Being amongst other runners with costumes is really going to help."

Georgie wants to cross the fin-ish line as a record breaker [BBC]

Both Georgie and Laura have been mostly training without their fancy dress and hope that, come the big day, it'll be a piece of cake.

"I'm hoping the adrenaline will just get me through it," says Laura.

And for the cherry on top, she's also hoping to claim the title of fastest marathon runner dressed as a sweet food.

She'll have to beat the time set by Anna Bassil in 2021, who completed the London Marathon in four hours, 20 minutes and 12 seconds as a cupcake.

Meanwhile Georgie's hoping she'll take the prize for the fastest female to run a marathon in a full-body inflatable costume.

Steven Waters set the men's record last year, completing the London event in four hours, 15 minutes and two seconds while wearing an inflatable pterodactyl costume.

Guinness World Records told Newsbeat it'll have a team in place on Sunday to verify 79 World Record attempts by 90 runners.

Georgie says when she has taken her costume out, it's turned heads as well as tides and she's hoping for more of the same on Sunday.

"Hopefully I get some high fives as the other runners all overtake me," she says.

"A pat on the fin... I'll take anything."

Watch the London Marathon live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app from 08:30 BST on Sunday 21 April

