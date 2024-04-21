London Marathon 2024 results: Marcel Hug wins men's wheelchair race for fourth year in a row

Switzerland's Marcel Hug surged to victory in the men's wheelchair race at the London Marathon for the fourth year in a row.

The 38-year-old crossed the line in one hour 28 minutes and 35 seconds for his fifth win in London.

Having won the Boston Marathon last week, Hug pulled clear in the second half of the race to win comfortably.

American Daniel Romanchuk finished second with Briton David Weir, in his 25th consecutive appearance, third.

More to follow.