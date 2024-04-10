London Lions create basketball history with EuroCup victory

It was a historic night for British basketball as the Lions won the EuroCup - PA/Zac Goodwin

London Lions 81 Besiktas 70 (London win 149-145 on aggregate)

London Lions women’s team etched their names into the history books after becoming the first British basketball team – male or female – to win a European title

On an iconic night for basketball in this country, the Lions staged a stunning fightback to defeat Besiktas and lift the EuroCup in front of a sell-out crowd at London’s Copper Box arena.

Having lost the first leg 75-68 to the Turkish outfit in Istanbul last week, the reigning Women’s British Basketball League champions needed to win by at least eight points to clinch the title.

In a tense battle that went down to the wire, guard Holly Winterburn landed a crucial three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining of a pulsating contest to cap off a fairytale night in the capital.

“We’ve put the British basket at the top of Europe,” said Stella Kaltsidou, the London Lions head coach. “I just hope the country is going to use this result to benefit the sport here. We will not let this get lost. I hope this inspires more boys and girls to play the sport. I’m sad this dream is now over but we will celebrate tonight, tomorrow and next week.”

Shey Peddy executed a sublime three-pointer to eke out an eight-point advantage with 43 seconds left to play, before Besiktas failed to convert and Winterburn raced down the court and produced more heroics in the dying moments.

American-British guard Karlie Samuelson was pivotal in helping her side keep ahead of the tricky Turkish outfit, scoring 19 points to be crowned MVP.

Despite sealing the greatest ever triumph in their history – and in their home city – the Lions’ victory will feel bittersweet as they may be unable to defend their European title next season due to a lack of funding from their owners.

Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners, which bought the Lions in 2020 and whose backing has helped propel the team to domestic glory over the past two seasons, has reportedly already told the team it will not be competing in Europe next season.

“The bond this team has created is something special. I don’t think I’ll ever play in a team like this again,” said Winterburn, who is leaving the franchise to play in the WNBA next season.

“With the funding situation, it’s not an option to stay. It breaks my heart that it’s the situation. I can’t thank London enough for what they’ve done for British Basketball, but it’s time to move onto the next chapter.”

