The London hotel teaching guests how to lucid-dream

Dream machine: the Kimpton Fitzroy's special sleep package makes use of virtual-reality technology - Rebecca Hope

“Welcome to the dream factory,” a Siri-smooth voice cooed as clouds swirled at accelerated speed, sometimes morphing into Grecian sculptures. It is difficult to describe the world into which I had been transported – perhaps a meditation class on acid wrapped inside a video game. And yet as I watched the melting red sunset solidify into pink marshmallows – taking deep yogic breaths as per dream-Siri’s instructions – it felt like a perfectly rational and natural place to be.

Though my imagination was larking across a daisy-spattered meadow, in reality I was propped on my bed at London’s Kimpton Fitzroy hotel. The plush hotel in Russell Square has launched a virtual-reality “lucid dreaming” package, tapping into one of the big wellness crazes of 2024.

Most of us have never actually had the pleasure of a lucid dream. They are dreams where you are conscious that you are dreaming. Rather than being swept along in the storyline crafted by your subconscious, you are able to guide yourself quite deliberately through the landscape and even decide what happens next. Celebrated for their alleged ability to help us unpack traumas, problem-solve and refine creative skills, they are rare – though, interestingly, more common among video gamers. I have long envied my 25-year-old brother Will, for example, who is a keen gamer, and lucid dreams regularly.

The wellness market is increasingly saturated with lucid-dreaming sleep powders and even eye masks that emit light and sound cues when you enter REM. With the dawning of VR, however, the race to build the perfect lucid dream machine is being taken to another level. Kimpton Fitzroy’s offering is the brainchild of Charlie Morley, who runs immersive lucid dreaming retreats, in partnership with an AI artist, Sam Potter.

The Kimpton Fitzroy in London's Russell Square

The Kimpton Fitzroy is an apt setting for such a package, set in the leafy tranquillity of Russell Square. Though all pink-veined marble, lyre-clutching cupids and glittering mosaic tiles, there is an intimate, spa-like serenity to the place, with its black-curtained corridors, bouquets of white roses and oversized candles.

Before my lucid dreaming experience, I couldn’t resist a drink in the hotel’s cocktail bar Fitz’s, a quirky collision of original stained-glass windows, fringed lampshades and funky disco balls. At the moment the bar is offering an appropriately Freudian drinks menu, where you choose your drink based on the painting that most appeals to you in a booklet that, when lighted with a mini torch provided, is supposed to reveal insights into your mood. My subconscious drifted towards a tenebrous floral oil painting that apparently indicated my need to “embrace the void to find stillness and deep contemplation”. That is to say, by way of a cocktail called Rothko’s Abyss, with whisky, vanilla bean and cocoa nibs.

One of the rooms at the Kimpton Fitzroy - Will Pryce

Eventually I headed up to my room, soothing with its succulents and oatmeal furnishings, not to mention immensely comfortable king-sized bed.

After a splendid bath in a roll-top tub overlooking Russell Square, I got to work. As per my instructions I took a few Lab Tonica lucid dream drops with valerian root and mugwort, and rubbed sleep balm into pulse points, all provided in a “dream trunk” that had been put in my room. Then I put on the headset. The experience is only designed to last five minutes, which I found a bit short, so I played it on loop for a while, enjoying the feeling of suspension in the hypnagogic state between wake and sleep.

The 'dream trunk' containing Lab Tonica lucid dream drops, sleep balm, a dream journal and VR headset - Rebecca Hope

Sadly, after taking off the headset and immediately falling asleep, I didn’t lucid-dream – but I did have one of my most memorable and cathartic dreams for a while. Even though the dream was dark, because it encapsulated so many things I am feeling and thinking about, I actually felt a strange clarity and calmness the next day. Not even an unexpectedly disappointing breakfast in the hotel restaurant, with cold scrambled eggs, and tea reaching my table mid-meal, could knock me off-kilter.

I must confess that when I set out to try the Room to Dream experience, I thought it would be a fun novelty. But after trying it I am intrigued. I am continuing to write in my Kimpton dream journal every day and have ordered a dream mask. This could be the start of a very interesting journey.

Essentials

Book double rooms at Kimpton Fitzroy London (kimptonfitzroylondon.com, 020 7123 5000) from £399, including breakfast; Room to Dream package £50 extra.