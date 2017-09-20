London games have never matched two teams with winning records

The NFL is back in London on Sunday, and once again it’s for something less than a marquee game.

This week it’s the 2-0 Ravens against the 1-1 Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, and that means that there has still never been a game in London matching up two teams that had winning records at the time they played.

Ravens-Jaguars is the NFL’s 18th regular-season game in London. Here’s the full list, with the teams’ records heading into the game:

2007: Giants (5-2) vs. Dolphins (0-7)

2008: Chargers (3-4) vs. Saints (3-4)

2009: Patriots (4-2) vs. Buccaneers (0-6)

2010: Broncos (2-5) vs. 49ers (1-6)

2011: Bears (3-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-2)

2012: Patriots (4-3) vs. Rams (3-4)

2013: Steelers (0-3) vs. Vikings (0-3)

2013: 49ers (5-2) vs. Jaguars (0-7)

2014: Dolphins (1-2) vs. Raiders (0-3)

2014: Lions (5-2) vs. Falcons (2-5)

2014: Cowboys (6-3) vs. Jaguars (1-8)

2015: Jets (2-1) vs. Dolphins (1-2)

2015: Bills (3-3) vs. Jaguars (1-5)

2015: Lions (1-6) vs. Chiefs (2-5)

2016: Colts (1-2) vs. Jaguars (0-3)

2016: Giants (3-3) vs. Rams (3-3)

2016: Washington (4-3) vs. Bengals (3-4)

2017: Jaguars (1-1) vs. Ravens (2-0)

Next week the streak will run to 19, with the Saints playing the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium. The Saints are 0-2, so they’re guaranteed to have a losing record when they play in London. Two more London games are scheduled for later this year, with the Cardinals playing the Rams and the Vikings playing the Browns. Those games are unlikely to match two teams with winning records, so if London fans want to see two winning teams, they’ll have to wait until 2018. Or later.