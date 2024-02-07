Advertisement

London City Lionesses P-P Arsenal: League Cup quarter-final postponed

BBC
A general view of Princes Park stadium
London City Lionesses share Princes Park with sixth-tier men's side Dartford FC

Arsenal's Women's League Cup quarter-final at London City Lionesses has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The match was called off following a pitch inspection at London City's Princes Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Holders Arsenal and second-tier side London City both reached the last eight by winning their respective groups.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Sportsday on the BBC News Channel on Friday (18:30 GMT).