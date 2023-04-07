(LONDON) Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Joe Tippmann
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Joe Tippmann.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
OL Joe Tippmann | Wisconsin | R-Junior
Vitals
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 6-6
Weight | 313
Pros
USAT
Speed/athleticism
Center/guard versatility
High football IQ
Cons
USAT
Balance concerns for NFL
Handwork in pass pros
Can get too upright
Stats
USAT
2022 PFF grade:
Pass blocking: 79.2 | Run blocking: 78.0 | Overall: 78.4
Three-year PFF grade:
Overall: 83.9
Consensus rank
USAT
Draft stock: Round 2-3
Highlight reel
Wisconsin IOL 75 Joe Tippmann is fun. pic.twitter.com/WvlrrIcNto
— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 26, 2023
