(LONDON) Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Joe Tippmann

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Joe Tippmann.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

OL Joe Tippmann | Wisconsin | R-Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-6

Weight | 313

Pros

Speed/athleticism

Center/guard versatility

High football IQ

Cons

Balance concerns for NFL

Handwork in pass pros

Can get too upright

Stats

2022 PFF grade:

Pass blocking: 79.2 | Run blocking: 78.0 | Overall: 78.4

Three-year PFF grade:

Overall: 83.9

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 2-3

Highlight reel

Wisconsin IOL 75 Joe Tippmann is fun. pic.twitter.com/WvlrrIcNto — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 26, 2023

For more, visit:

