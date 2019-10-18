Lomas Brown: Bias against Lions keeps me out of the Hall of Fame

Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown thinks he’d be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he’d played for some other teams. But Brown says Hall of Fame voters don’t give the Lions enough respect.

“If I’m brutally honest [about why], I just think it’s the Lions,” Brown told the Detroit Free Press. “I just think [people] didn’t put the respect on our team like the Dallas Cowboys. We were in the playoffs what, ‘91, ‘93, ‘94 and ’95 when I was here? We were in the playoffs, but again we couldn’t win but in ’91, so I think that has a lot to do with it. I really do. Even though it shouldn’t have a lot to do with it, I think it does. Cause that’s the only thing I can see.”

Brown also played for the Cardinals, Browns, Giants and Buccaneers, but he’s best known for his 11 seasons in Detroit, where he was the sixth overall pick in the 1985 and a first-team All-Pro in 1991, 1992 and 1995.

Brown actually did earn a Super Bowl ring in the last game of his NFL career, as a backup on the Buccaneers in 2002, but he thinks if he had been on a team that did more in the postseason earlier in his career, he would have a bust in Canton.

“I look at myself, my records or my accomplishments and I look at some of the guys that are in there and I think mine is comparable to some of the guys that had gotten in,” Brown said. “But a lot of it’s off the team that you played off of. I know a tremendous amount is off playoff success. We didn’t get a lot of that in the ‘90s even though we had some great individual players that played on the team. It’s just we couldn’t get over the hump once we got in the playoffs.”

Brown has never even been a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame, so it’s a long shot that he ever gets in. But he hopes voters will consider that he might have a stronger case than they think.