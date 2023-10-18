Advertisement

lohud high school football scoreboard: Week 7

Debbie Schechter, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Follow along with up-to-the-minute scores from every high school football game across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties on Friday night.

Friday

Yonkers Force at Mamaroneck, 6 p.m.

Ossining at White Plains, 6 p.m.

John Jay-EF at Ketcham, 6 p.m.

Clarkstown South at Clarkstown North, 6 p.m.

Byram Hills at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Scarsdale at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

Rye Neck at Putnam Valley, 6 p.m.

Tappan Zee at Spring Valley, 6 p.m.

Ramapo at Panas, 6 p.m.

Eastchester at Greeley, 6:30 p.m.

Somers at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

Harrison at Pelham 7 p.m.

North Rockland at Carmel, 7 p.m.

Hen Hud at Edgemont, 7 p.m.

Brewster at Mahopac, 7 p.m.

Pleasantville at Nyack, 7 p.m.

Arlington vs. Suffern at Suffern MS, 7 p.m.

Bronxville at Valhalla, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Kennedy Catholic, 7 p.m.

Rye Country Day at Pingry School, 7 p.m.

Saturday schedule

Ardsley vs. Briarcliff/Hamilton, noon at Briarcliff

New Rochelle at Yonkers Brave, 1:30 p.m.

Rye at Sleepy Hollow, 1:30 p.m.

Tuckahoe at Woodlands, 1:30 p.m.

Albertus Magnus vs. Dobbs Ferry, 1:30 p.m. at Gould Park

Irvington at Hastings, 1:30 p.m.

Pearl River at Nanuet, 1:30 p.m.

Poughkeepsie at Port Chester, 1:30 p.m.

Chaminade at Stepinac, 1:30 p.m.

Pomfret School at Harvey, 2 p.m.

Fieldston vs. Hackley, 3 p.m.

Fox Lane at John Jay-CR, 6 p.m.

Croton-Harmon at Peekskill, 6 p.m.

Haldane at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Iona Prep at Kellenberg, 7 p.m.

