lohud high school football scoreboard: Week 7
Follow along with up-to-the-minute scores from every high school football game across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties on Friday night.
Friday
Yonkers Force at Mamaroneck, 6 p.m.
Ossining at White Plains, 6 p.m.
John Jay-EF at Ketcham, 6 p.m.
Clarkstown South at Clarkstown North, 6 p.m.
Byram Hills at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Scarsdale at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.
Rye Neck at Putnam Valley, 6 p.m.
Tappan Zee at Spring Valley, 6 p.m.
Ramapo at Panas, 6 p.m.
Eastchester at Greeley, 6:30 p.m.
Somers at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Harrison at Pelham 7 p.m.
North Rockland at Carmel, 7 p.m.
Hen Hud at Edgemont, 7 p.m.
Brewster at Mahopac, 7 p.m.
Pleasantville at Nyack, 7 p.m.
Arlington vs. Suffern at Suffern MS, 7 p.m.
Bronxville at Valhalla, 7 p.m.
Xavier at Kennedy Catholic, 7 p.m.
Rye Country Day at Pingry School, 7 p.m.
Saturday schedule
Ardsley vs. Briarcliff/Hamilton, noon at Briarcliff
New Rochelle at Yonkers Brave, 1:30 p.m.
Rye at Sleepy Hollow, 1:30 p.m.
Tuckahoe at Woodlands, 1:30 p.m.
Albertus Magnus vs. Dobbs Ferry, 1:30 p.m. at Gould Park
Irvington at Hastings, 1:30 p.m.
Pearl River at Nanuet, 1:30 p.m.
Poughkeepsie at Port Chester, 1:30 p.m.
Chaminade at Stepinac, 1:30 p.m.
Pomfret School at Harvey, 2 p.m.
Fieldston vs. Hackley, 3 p.m.
Fox Lane at John Jay-CR, 6 p.m.
Croton-Harmon at Peekskill, 6 p.m.
Haldane at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Iona Prep at Kellenberg, 7 p.m.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY football scores: Week 7 scoreboard - Westchester, Rockland, Putnam