lohud high school football playoff scoreboard: Week 10

Follow along with up-to-the-minute scores from every high school football game across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties on this weekend at the Section 1 and CHSFL playoffs.

Friday

SECTION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Arlington

Class D: Final: Haldane 27, Tuckahoe 21

Class A: Harrison vs. Somers, 6 p.m.

CHSFL

AAA SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Monsignor Farrell at No. 2 Iona Prep, 6 p.m.

MIFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Rye Country Day vs. Poly Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

SECTION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Arlington

Class C: Westlake vs. Bronxville, noon

Class B: Rye vs. Pleasantville, 3 p.m.

Class AA: Carmel vs. Arlington, 6 p.m.

CHSFL

AAA SEMIFINALS

No. 5 Cardinal Hayes at No. 1 Stepinac, 1:30 p.m.

AA II SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Kennedy Catholic at No. 1 Mount St. Michael, 1 p.m.

