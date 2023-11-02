Here are our lohud expert's predictions for every Week 9 high school football playoff game

Who's going to Arlington?

We'll have our answers after this weekend's action-packed Section 1 semifinal slate. In the meantime, here's a look at all upcoming Week 9 public and private school playoff games across the Lower Hudson Valley.

Last week's prediction results

Mike: 14-5 (217-53 overall)

Eugene: 15-4 (207-63 overall)

Class AA semifinals

No. 3B John Jay-East Fishkill (7-2) at No. 1A Arlington (9-0)

Friday, 5 p.m.

Despite their proximity to one another, it is surprisingly the first meeting between these rivals since 2019, a game Arlington won 24-16. After getting a hard-earned 17-14 road win at Scarsdale last week, John Jay-East Fishkill will need to step things up for a steep climb. Arlington has won every game by three or more touchdowns, and last week's 52-14 quarterfinal win against Ossining shows the Admirals don't plan on slowing down.

Mike's pick: Arlington

Eugene's pick: Arlington

No. 3A Suffern (5-3) at No. 1B Carmel (7-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

If you like smashmouth, ground-and-pound football, this will be a fun one to watch. Suffern's Jeph Joseph bulldozed his way to 324 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries in the Mounties' 35-33 playoff road win at Mamaroneck last week. The Rams have several weapons they like to lean on, but have the beefy line to make for a similar team-wide rushing performance.

Mike's pick: Carmel

Eugene's pick: Carmel

Class A semifinals

No. 2S Eastchester (7-2) at No. 1N Somers (8-1)

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Eastchester has been one of the more defensively sound teams in Section 1 this season. In seven out of eight games against Section 1 teams, the Eagles have only surrendered seven or fewer points. Their discipline on defense will be put to the test, as Somers is loaded with talent and depth on both sides of the ball. The Tuskers have their eyes set on a title repeat, and will be the Eagles' biggest challenge to date.

Mike's pick: Somers

Eugene's pick: Somers

No. 2N Yorktown (8-1) at No. 1S Harrison (7-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

It's the old offense vs. defense debate. The Huskers are rolling in with plenty of confidence, especially on the offensive end where they average 34.7 points per game. They've put up four or more touchdowns in seven different games this season. Meanwhile, Harrison is a tenacious team that has only allowed 9.4 points per game. The Huskies have always found a way to win, and four of their last five victories came in shutout fashion.

Mike's pick: Yorktown

Eugene's pick: Yorktown

Class B semifinals

No. 5 Lakeland (5-3) at No. 1 Pleasantville (8-0)

Friday, 6 p.m.

The Hornets will look to get off to a better start this time around. Last time against Pleasantville, the Panthers built a 24-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Hornets didn't go away quietly and ultimately lost, 31-16. This is a determined Pleasantville group which doesn't plan on falling short of a title repeat and losing its final home game of the season.

Mike's pick: Pleasantville

Eugene's pick: Pleasantville

No. 3 Ardsley (7-1) at No. 2 Rye (7-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Since getting back to full-strength, Rye has been picking up plenty of steam. The Garnets have won five straight, scoring 33 or more points in each of those games, which includes a 42-14 victory over Ardsley on Oct. 13. The Garnets never punted in that game, so Friday night might be another tough mountain to climb for the Panthers.

Mike's pick: Rye

Eugene's pick: Rye

Class C semifinals

No. 4 Valhalla (3-4) at No. 1 Westlake (7-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

It's only fitting that these two rivals will have to clash again in the final game before Arlington, after previously facing off in an 11-8 overtime thriller in Week 1. The Wildcats are the last unbeaten team in Class C, and they've fended off every challenger in all different game situations. This is an emotionally-charged rivalry. The stands will be packed and anything goes.

Mike's pick: Westlake

Eugene's pick: Westlake

No. 3 Bronxville (3-4) at No. 2 Dobbs Ferry (5-2)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Bronxville had its bouts with injuries and enjoyed a better second half of the season as it got healthier after a 1-3 start. The Eagles bested Bronxville on their home turf back on Sept. 23, but all of these Class C games have been tightly-contested battles. Saturday should be no different.

Mike's pick: Dobbs Ferry

Eugene's pick: Dobbs Ferry

HVFL championship game

No. 3 Peekskill (5-3) at No. 1 Tappan Zee (7-1)

Friday, 6 p.m.

Peekskill avenged an earlier loss to Spring Valley and won 8-0 to reach this point, and the Devils will be determined to pull off a similar performance. Tappan Zee has an opportunity to run through the HVFL undefeated and capture the title, but should be prepared for a tight contest with Peekskill, which the Dutchmen beat 14-6 on Week 5 in one of their closest games of the season.

Mike's pick: Tappan Zee

Eugene's pick: Tappan Zee

CHSFL AAA quarterfinals

No. 8 Chaminade (1-7) at No. 1 Stepinac (7-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

After picking up a 56-35 marquee win over St. Anthony's, the Crusaders will look to follow up with another dominant showing against a Chaminade team they beat two weeks ago, 42-21.

Mike's pick: Stepinac

Eugene's pick: Stepinac

No. 7 Kellenberg (3-6) at No. 2 Iona Prep (6-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Gaels haven't slowed down since picking up that big Senior Day win against Cardinal Hayes. They enter the postseason with three straight wins, a stretch that included a recent 35-14 win over Kellenberg.

Mike's pick: Iona Prep

Eugene's pick: Iona Prep

CHSFL AA II opening round

No. 5 Cardinal Spellman (0-9) at No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (2-6)

It's been a tough season for the Gaels, but at least they'll likely get one last win at home for their seniors. They open up postseason play against a Cardinal Spellman team they beat 32-8 in Week 2.

Mike's pick: Kennedy Catholic

Eugene's pick: Kennedy Catholic

MIFL semifinals

No. 4 Morristown Beard (N.J.) (6-3) at No. 1 Rye Country Day (5-2)

Friday, 2:30 p.m.

It's been a big turnaround season for Morristown-Beard, which is having one of its best seasons over the last decade. The Crimson went just 3-6 last year, but now will hit the road to play Rye Country Day in a playoff game. The top-seeded Wildcats will be well-rested after a bye, and senior standout Cole Denson has been the ace in the sleeve for any big game.

Mike's pick: Rye Country Day

Eugene's pick: Rye Country Day

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: lohud high school football: Week 9 playoff predictions