Logos may be coming to an Owen Field near you, but should they?

College football is evolving at a rapid pace. The idea of amateur athletics had been eroding before our eyes with the money not talked about, but with name, image, and likeness, it’s pretty much an idea of the past.

With the proposed settlement of a trio of anti-trust lawsuits against the NCAA leading to damages in the billions and the move to allow programs to pay players directly, schools may have to get creative in how they generate revenue.

According to USA TODAY Sports, the NCAA is considering letting schools sell advertising space on the playing surface during the regular season.

“I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season,” Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings in Miramar Beach, Florida. “That’s an obvious revenue stream that has not been there in the past. The pro sports are putting patches on jerseys. That doesn’t seem like something that’s crazy for us to consider these days.”

On June 6, and NCAA association committee will discuss a proposal that would allow corporate sponsors as part of the midfield decor like it is during bowl games.

The door is opening for universities to earn more in advertising revenue. However, as Dr. Ian Malcolm so poignantly stated in Jurassic Park, “Yeah, yeah. But your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, that they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Creative programs like the Oklahoma Athletics Department will do whatever it takes within the rules to put the most competitive team on the field every season. And that may one day mean selling advertising space to some corporate sponsor. But there comes a point where it could detract from the most important brand; the University of Oklahoma.

The main characters in college football have always been the programs. Whether it’s Oklahoma or Alabama or Michigan, players and coaches come and go, but it’s the programs that have stood the test of time.

Putting logos on Owen Field, selling naming rights to Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, or putting sponsor logos on the jersey would certainly provide revenue for an athletic department that will now be tasked with paying its athletes. At the same time, if not done well, could take away from what’s left of what we love about college football.

More than ever, college football is embracing the idea that it’s a business. It’s been about the money for a long time, but athletic departments are hiring general managers to help manage the business aspects that programs are being forced to undertake to stay competitive.

There’s no going back now. We’re in the end game.

At the same time, do fans want to see telecommunication companies or airline logos on the hallowed grounds where their favorite teams play? Do they want the uniforms of their beloved universities sullied with logos from fast food companies?

Creating revenue streams is the next arms race in college football. At some point,, the beloved backdrop of the game we love will highlight a corporate entity. But ultimately, like in professional sports, the things that will matter most are the wins and losses.

Win, and most won’t care about sponsorships on the field or on the jerseys.

