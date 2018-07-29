Logo revealed for NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Executives from both NASCAR and the Camping World brand jointly revealed Sunday the new identity mark for the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Earlier this year, NASCAR and Camping World announced they had expanded their agreement to provide Gander Outdoors naming rights to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Camping World originally became title sponsor of the Truck Series in 2009. In 2014, NASCAR and Camping World signed a landmark seven-year agreement, continuing the partnership through 2022. This newly expanded agreement provides official NASCAR status and naming rights to Camping World‘s partner brand, Gander Outdoors. The remaining years on the deal are still intact.

The identity mark, seen at the top of this article, aligns the Truck Series visuals with the style of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

New Gander helmet

“Gander Outdoors‘ customer base has an affinity to the outdoor lifestyle and will transition seamlessly as the title sponsor of our national series in 2019,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer, at the time of the announcement for 2019.

Phelps joined Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Gander Outdoors, Camping World & Overton‘s, at Pocono Raceway for the unveil.

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, was purchased and rebranded by Lemonis in May 2017. Earlier this year, Gander Outdoors announced its title sponsorship of two races at Pocono Raceway; the Gander Outdoors 150 (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series) on July 28 and the Gander Outdoors 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series) on July 29.

“Nearly a decade ago we felt strongly our entitlement sponsorship would dramatically increase Camping World‘s customer base and it‘s delivered,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We expect the passionate fans of NASCAR will embrace Gander Outdoors the same way they supported Camping World and we couldn‘t be more excited about the future of the series.”